Why Monaco is still the gold standard for luxury holidays

With a poverty rate of precisely zero, Monaco remains in favour with the world’s richest citizens. With the world of travel opening back up, luxury holidays are back on the agenda. And whilst there are 5-star resorts in most countries, every inch of Monaco’s landmass oozes class and luxury.

The right balance of modernism

Some of the most luxurious suites in the world reside in Monaco. Luxury hospitality is an art form, and nobody does it better than Monte Carlo Société des Bains de Mer – click here to see some pictures of the suites.

Whilst some rich cities in the world are inner-city urban metropolia, Monaco keeps its charm with some stunning architecture built in and around a mountain hill. This, in conjunction with the bay and being by the sea, means there are some stunning viewpoints which can really enhance a hotel room.

Monaco has a nice balance between modernism and tradition. It’s not filled with skyscrapers and sterile shopping centers, as it instead indulges in its class that has remained consistent throughout history.

An example of this is the Casino de Monte-Carlo, which is one of the oldest casinos in the world. Having opened in 1865, the casino is the opposite of a 50-story casino resort, but has a rich history and cultural significance.

Spacious but small

There’s nothing more troublesome on holiday than transport. Be it finding your hotel, driving to different excursions, or having to get a taxi every time you want a meal.

Monaco has this remarkable balance between being small yet spacious. With only 38,000 residents, clearly this is a walkable country. You can get around easily with either a short walk or taxi ride – all the main attractions and all the Michelin star restaurants are on your doorstep.

But don’t mistake this for being crowded or claustrophobic. There are 270,000 square meters of green space in Monaco, making the place feel airy and spacious. Privacy and space are key to a luxury holiday, which is why having multiple world-class ports is a staple of a Monaco holiday – escaping the mainland for some quiet time out at sea is incredibly accessible.

Culture

Monaco is home to some of the most famous casinos, opera houses, and restaurants in the world. The Opera Garnier Monte-Carlo is a great example of how prestigious Monaco is, hosting world-class ballets and concerts. The space itself is one of the most incredible rooms you’ll ever see.

Of course, there’s no shortage of Michelin star restaurants to visit, like the Louis VX by Monegasque chef Alain Ducasse, as well as Le Pavyllon Monte-Carlo, a Yannick Alleno restaurant in the Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo. Many of these restaurants do not just have impeccable food but are situated with stunning views across the city or the sea.

If your timing is right, you can also catch the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix, which has been at the center of Monaco’s sporting legacy since 1929. The hair-raising circuit is world-renowned, but there are also some other events they host, such as the Historic Grand Prix and the ePrix.