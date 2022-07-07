The Different Types of Slots: What You Need to Know

Slot games were a tech novelty when they first appeared back in the 19th century. Classic slot machines still invoke nostalgia and have that vintage collector appeal. With the online casino industry boom in recent years, the online slot industry created countless variations of simple games.

You can find anything from classic three-reel slots to five-reel slots with modern themes, megaways, or cascading games. Reactoonz slot is a fine example of cluster win cascading reels, and Mega Moolah is among the most popular progressive slots.

How does slot game function

Slot machines operate with a random number generator behind the scenes, meaning all the positions at which each reel stops is completely random, so there isn’t one effective strategy for playing slot games. Gambling certification authorities provide third-party certificates about the authenticity and validity of RNG game mechanics.

Depending on the slot type, you can have different winning scenarios. Some of the usual symbols that contribute to the gameplay are Wild and Scatter symbols. In addition, you can get free spin rounds or activate other more or less innovative bonus rounds. Here are some of the most common slot game types.

Classic three-reel slots

The original slot machines had three reels and one payline. They usually had fruity symbols, lucky 7s, and bells. Such vintage online slot machines are still prevalent within the iGaming industry. However, the classic slots don’t have advanced features like elaborate bonuses, more paylines, and ways to win.

The fast-paced gameplay with simple rules is appealing, but above average return to the player might put off some new players.

Five-reel slots

In the 70s and 80s, video slot machines became increasingly popular and are still in many traditional casinos. However, they offer more variety, and in online casinos, five-reel and three-row slots are among the most represented.

Modern slot games have advanced graphics, sound effects, and a soundtrack. In addition, you can have up to 40 paylines, varied game mechanics, bonus rounds, and much more developed gameplay than with old-school three-reel slot games. More paylines generally mean you have bigger odds of winning than traditional slots. Understanding paylines is similar to knowing about interest rates in finances.

Cascading slot games

Most traditional slot games give you a win after the reels stop, in case you landed the right symbol combination. Cascading reels are a variety of slot games where you can have more rows, and each win results in cascading reels where new symbols fall in the places of winning symbols. If new symbols form a winning combination, you can theoretically keep winning indefinitely. One of the popular franchises that have this type of gameplay is Megaways.

Cluster slots

Cluster slots usually have a different layout with grids of 7×7 or different. The goal is to have five identical connected symbols that form a cluster. These games look more like casual jewel games than classic slots but can have other slot game mechanics like wilds or scatter symbols.

Progressive slot machines

Most online casinos have a fair portion of progressive slots. These can be usual slot games from one game developer. When you place a bet on that slot, a small portion goes to the jackpot pile, and since all players contribute to the progressive jackpot, it can swell to massive amounts.

To be eligible for the accumulated jackpot, you must play with the biggest available bet. Operators promote progressive jackpot games, and you will soon know which games offer this massive jackpot opportunity.

Interactive slots

I-Slots are a subgenre of slot games that offer more advanced gaming features like bonus rounds, deeper stories, or other things you might find in typical video games.

The mini-games sometimes depend on skill, and players don’t rely so much on RNG and randomness, at least in the bonus stage. Such an approach increases your chances of winning if you have video game skills.