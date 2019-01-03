How to liven up your retirement and enjoy yourself

They say retirement is your grand opportunity to put on your slippers, put up your feet, sit back, relax and enjoy everything you missed out on when you were out at work. But the reality is that, for many people of retirement age, it can feel quite boring. If you had an especially busy career, you may miss the daily hustle and bustle of getting things done around the workplace.

Yet your retirement should be fun: you’ve worked hard for this time off and you deserve it. So, here are several ways that you can liven up your retirement and enjoy yourself!

Make New Friends

At retirement age, you may have met a number of people from lots of walks of life, but, somehow, people still manage to surprise you. With that in mind, take this time to make new friends and listen to their stories about the wild days of their youth and what things were like in their neck of the woods. Revel in the tales and any shared experiences you may have. It’s worth noting that, according to official government statistics, there are more than 10 million people in the UK over the age of 65, which means that there are plenty of fellow retirees for you to befriend and hang out with.

Play Games

With all that hard work behind you, it’s time to have a bit of fun and what better way to do that than by playing games? Traditional board games are always a good shout and the rivalries you create with a Monopoly board should entertain you throughout your retirement. But if you’d like to go a bit more hi-tech then there are mobile games and even online slots. Slot games are generally quite easy to get the hang of, with astrology-themed Starburst and the wild and animal-themed title, Great Rhino, being two of the most popular options. On the mobile game front, titles like Candy Crush Saga and Bubble Witch 3 Saga also task players with lining up symbols. The gameplay is challenging but again, it’s not too hard to get to grips with even if you’re new to gaming.

Learn a New Skill

Speaking of doing something new, why not consider learning a new skill? Contrary to popular belief, you can teach an old dog new tricks and a retiree can learn a new skill as well! Push the boat out a bit and learn something you’ve always considered but have never tried, such as learning how to play a musical instrument, how to dance or even a new language.

Go on Holiday

Then you can put that new-found language skill to good use by going on holiday. While you may have some holidays in mind already, there are holidays specifically designed for the over 50s, allowing retired singles or couples to enjoy their retirement with like-minded people. In addition to sun, sea and surf, many retiree holidays include sports such as golf, wine tasting courses, classes and even a chance to find love.

Your retirement shouldn’t be dull. You should take this time to enjoy yourself!