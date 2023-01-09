Guide to Finding Online Slot Games in the UK

Online gambling has become a favourite pastime for many UK residents. Just how popular, you ask? For starters, the country generated £2.9 billion in revenue from online slot games alone between April 2020 and March 2021. The popularity of gambling will only continue to grow, especially with technological advancements.

As a result of this abundance of online gambling providers, finding quality sites for slots can be challenging. While most online casinos are similar in gameplay, they typically offer various unique games and bonuses.

If you need help finding the best online slots, look no further. We’ve put together a guide for finding the best online slot games in the UK to make your search a little easier.

Look for the Best Online Casinos

Knowing what the top online casinos are is essential for finding high-quality slots. To help you in this search, consider the following factors and steps.

Check for free spins

With many online casinos often offering over 1000 slot games, it’s only normal to want to experience the exciting wide variety. Many gambling providers make this possible by providing regular free spins. The value may vary depending on the source, but typically, UK players have a guaranteed value of £0.10 per free spin.

Find online casinos with loyalty programmes

Online casinos are adamant about incentivising their loyal players. Joining a loyalty programme often means perks like free spin rewards and exclusive slot games, so keep an eye out for online casinos with the best programme offerings.

Search for the best bonuses

Online gambling providers are constantly looking for ways to attract new players. In many cases, players making their initial deposits are guaranteed bonus spins or deposit matches. Before you start spending and spinning, however, make sure you look closely at the wagering requirements. Sometimes deals that seem great on the surface aren’t that great when you realise you have to wager hundreds of pounds to unlock them.

Consider customer service quality

The quality and availability of customer service options become especially important in case you experience any technical issues or have questions. Online gambling providers with 24/7 customer service and/or guaranteed fast responses should be at the top of your list.

Think about mobile app options

As mobile games have become significantly more popular over the years, many slot players prefer their chosen online casinos to have mobile apps. Playing slots on demand creates a sense of convenience and excitement for gamblers. Don’t commit until you know whether the gambling provider you’re considering has mobile gameplay options that might streamline the experience.

Confirm the site is fair and secure

Online casino gameplay can be risky when it comes to potential security issues, the fairness of the games themselves, and whether the casinos pay out winnings. That’s why you should only stick with online casinos officially licenced and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission. Such casinos must meet specific standards and follow established rules, so you’ll know you’ll be protected.

Plus, whether you pay through payment platforms like PayPal, Skrill, or directly by card, you can find comfort in knowing your financial details are protected.

Consider Reviews and Player Feedback

While there are many points of consideration, one of the most important is the reviews and player feedback each gambling provider has received.

Therefore, make sure to utilise review sites and other sources committed to giving honest player feedback. They should give you an idea of which providers offer the best deals and programmes. You’ll also be able to find helpful information for the providers with the most unique and fun slot games.

Following this step is of the utmost importance if you want to find the most value for your money. This is especially true for high-roller slot players.

Check for High RTP & High Volatility

No matter which gambling provider you’re playing through, checking the RTP (Return to Player) and volatility on slot games should be a priority.

Online casinos feature high-RTP slots that’ll allow you the opportunity to win big. Although the game developer establishes the RTP rate for each game, this information usually appears clearly on each slot’s dedicated page on the online casino website. Because high-RTP slots guarantee increased chances of winning, it is definitely worth keeping an eye out for the best options.

High-volatility slots are a little riskier for players because they are less likely to pay out than high-RTP slots. This allows the game to accumulate a large jackpot over time. Spending big to win big is the whole point of these slot games, so they are best for high rollers.

Conclusion

With over 2,400 gambling operators in the UK, there are many slots to choose from. That’s why utilising different resources is essential before committing to any provider.

We know finding great sources for slots can be difficult. Fortunately, this guide should give you a solid idea of where to start your journey.