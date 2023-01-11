Driving As You Get Older: Safety Tips to Consider

We as a society are living longer than we did in the past, and as such, the ageing population is growing. It is fair to say that the world around them is created for the young and able-bodied, which can make a lot of it inaccessible for older adults – especially those who struggle with mobility issues. This is why a lot of people approaching pensioner age and beyond are reluctant to relinquish their driving licences. However, as you get older, your reaction times can slow down, which can make driving as an older adult more dangerous. This is why we have put together the following advice and safety tips so; let’s get into it.

Older vs Younger Drivers

Statistically, drivers under the age of 20 years old than older drivers are more likely to be involved in fatal car accidents. This is because older drivers are more likely to limit their driving, avoiding complex or overtly busy roads and junctions. They tend to limit their driving to familiar areas and places, and they are also more selective about the times that they do drive, avoiding rush hours and driving in the dark. An argument could be made that drivers over 70 are less likely to be involved in accidents simply because they don’t put themselves in the position to get into accidents, but the case remains that drivers over 70 are 3 to 4 times less likely to get into an accident than men between the ages of 17 and 21.

Legal Requirements

In terms of legal requirements, there isn’t currently anything which mandates at what age you have to stop driving. Legally, as long as you are safe to do so, you can drive for as long as you like. There are a number of 70, 80, 90 and even 100 year olds who continue to hold a licence. It really depends on you, that being said, when you reach the age of 70 years old you are required by law to renew your driving licence, and you have to continue to do this every 3 years after that. Renewing your licence doesn’t cost you anything, nor do you have to retake your driving test; you simply have to declare any and all relevant medical conditions. If you are concerned by your ability to drive or simply want to exercise caution by having your driving assessed, then there are a number of places that do this; you just need to find one local to you.

Factors Affecting Driving Ability In The Over 70s

There are several common factors that could affect your ability to drive safely as you get older. You are more likely to experience stiff muscles and joints as you get older, which might come down to conditions like arthritis, et cetera; regardless of the cause, it can affect your driving ability. Your range of motion becomes limited, which directly affects how well you can operate a vehicle. The stiffness in your joints and muscles can also slow your reflexes and reaction times. Your eyesight is also often affected as you get older, which will also obviously affect your driving if you cannot see the roads, pedestrians and other cars properly. Regular eye tests can ensure that you have the right glasses or contact lenses when driving can also help.

Your hearing is also likely to be affected as you get older. This can make it more challenging when driving if you struggle to hear car horns, sirens or even engine noises coming from your own vehicle. Being able to notice these noises is important but not imperative to driving, especially because a lot of deaf people can drive safely. It simply means that you will need to be more vigilant when driving. Regular hearing tests can also help. There are also a few different medications which can make you feel drowsy, affect your reaction times, and make you less alert or even lightheaded. These medications do often include warnings on their labels which should be heeded. You could also ask your doctor or pharmacist for their advice too. There are a number of medical conditions that can make driving unsafe, like Parkinson’s or the after-effects of a stroke.

Driving Safety Tips

There are several tips for you to heed as an older adult when it comes to ensuring that you remain as safe as possible when driving. First and foremost, if you have any concerns about your ability to drive, whether due to reduced mobility, medication or anything else, then it might be worth consulting your doctor, optometrist and other relevant healthcare professionals. Doing your best to remain physically active as you get older can have a myriad of benefits on your physical and mental health which can safeguard your driving ability.

You should also think about your car; there are several models which can make driving easier because they are equipped with power steering, automatic transmissions, larger mirrors, cameras and parking sensors, all of which can make driving less hazardous. However, they may also be challenging to get to grips with if you haven’t encountered them before, which is something that you will need to consider. Electric vehicles are largely thought to be the most cutting-edge, and therefore a lot of them are equipped with the features mentioned above; you can learn more with LV ElectriX.

It is also worth thinking about when and where you are driving too; if you have trouble seeing at night, then it would make sense to cut back the amount that you drive after dark. Driving on busier roads can also increase your risk, which is why a lot of older drivers try to avoid busy periods and take quieter routes. Weather and driving conditions can also prove to be treacherous. It might be worth avoiding going out in heavy rain, snow, or icy or slippery conditions. You should also always think about your stopping distance; tailgating is a recipe for disaster, especially if your reaction times have slowed down a little.

Knowing When To Stop Driving

There are several indicators that you might want to start to think about relinquishing your licence. As mentioned above, there is no set age which dictates when a person should stop, although there are a few signs that you might want to keep an eye out for and pay attention to. These are things like experiencing several accidents, regardless of severity, from minor to major in the last few months or years.

Do you struggle to see road signs or other things when driving, like other vehicles or pedestrians? Maybe you frequently have other drivers pipping their horns at you. If your mobility has reduced or you have any new diagnosis that might affect your driving ability, then it is worth taking into account. Perhaps you often get lost despite knowing the areas well enough. Perhaps your friends, family or even medical professionals have expressed concerns over your driving ability.

To Conclude

A lot of older adults experience loneliness which is why they hold on to lifelines that provide independence, like driving. This is why choosing to give up driving is a huge decision, and it shouldn’t be taken lightly. With the right measures, you can continue to drive safely into your twilight years. You do need to ensure that you have taken every measure to protect yourself and those around you.