Paula’s Wines of the Week – Week starting 30 June 2020

Top rosé wines for summer sipping

Chilled rosés are light, but still flavourful, and are ideal for sipping on a hot day. That’s why more rosé wines are sold during the summer than at any other time of the year. So you’d think picking up a reasonably priced and tasty bottle would be easy. Not so.

The fashion at the moment is for ultra-pale delicately flavoured rosés that are so delicately flavoured you’d be hard pressed to find any flavour at all. So look for wines that are the colour of cooked salmon, rather than see-through pink, and you’ll find the stuff in the glass suddenly has more flavours to enjoy.

You may also like your rosé wines drunk exceedingly cold. This will also dampen down any flavours – making what can taste sweet when warmed up, rather acceptably refreshing when cool. Cool being the key here. Try taking your wine out of the fridge 15 minutes before drinking. This will give it just enough time to warm up a couple of degrees and so revealing more of the sumptious fruit flavours that are the hall mark of all good rosés.

Rosa di Santa Tresa 2019

£12.99 Majestic

5 star rating (outstanding – the top rating given by wineuncorked.co.uk – for further explanation of the wine rating system go to wineuncorked.co.uk and click on Wine Reviews)

Biodynamic, organic, vegan

A really nice rosé made from the Shiraz grape variety. Light and fruity with aromas of creamy strawberry followed by flavours of apple, lemon and pear.

Terraze Delle Luna Pinot Grigio Rosato 2018

£8.92 North and South Wines, Kwoff

4 star rating (very good wine)

A pale salmon pink rosé with aromas of light strawberry and pear. The taste has a grassy edge. An interesting wine.

Grande Coutade Instante rosé

£11.99 Wine Therapy

3 star rating (good wine but over priced)

Organic, vegan

It may be the colour of salmon but this rose is more of a white wine with its coconut aroma and flavour of lemon, apple and coconut (again). There is a tiny bit of strawberry going on to turn this into a rose. A lightly fruity wine.

Vine and Bloom 2018 rosé

£5.50 SPAR

4 star rating (very good wine)

Vegan

A dark pink rose with sweet strawberry ice cream aromas and flavours of lemon drizzle cake plus the necessary strawberry that all rosé wines have.

M&S House wine rosé

£5 M&S

4 star rating (very good wine)

M&S version of a £5 wine is lightly fruity with a fruity-sweet-crisp mix of flavours that works well with summer sipping and lighter foods.

Aix 2018 rosé

£14.99 Roberts and Speight, ND John Wine, Selfridges

4 star rating (very good wine)

Presented in fancy-looking heavy bottle, this rosé is aimed at the premium market. The looks match with a delicate hint of pink and the flavour is lightly lemon with an apple tingle. A very pretty wine.

