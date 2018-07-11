Paula’s Wines of the Week starting 9th July 2018

If the continuing sunshine has persuaded you to have a go at planting your own grape vine then you’ll pleased to hear an Australian study has found a way for you to not only beat this summer’s inevitable hosepipe ban but save money on your water bills too: filtered wastewater saved in a water butt is healthier for vines than mains water straight from the garden tap.

It seems soil irrigated with wastewater that has been filtered, treated and disinfected has fewer harmful pathogens and higher microbial activity than soil watered with mains water.

Reclaimed waste water, or greywater as it is more commonly known in the UK, is water that’s first been used for washing. Washing leaves behind soap residue which tends to make the water alkaline (having a pH above neutral tap water’s 7), which is good news for soil.

Alkaline water not only helps soil to set free elements needed for healthy plant and vine growth but it also discourages pests (slugs, leatherjackets and wireworms all hate alkaline conditions) and soil diseases (particularly club root, the bane of brassicas).

And if, like me, your house and garden is sited slap bang on top of sticky seam of orange clay then you’ll be pleased to learn soap suds also help break up this up into smaller more manageable lumps.

So as well as your grapevines, your carnations, wallflowers, delphiniums, cabbages and Brussel sprouts will all enjoy greywater. For more information visit Renewable Energy UK http://www.reuk.co.uk/wordpress/water/greywater/

After all that lugging about of watering cans some refreshment will be necessary. Can I interest you in the following bottles of wine?

PG Wine Reviews

Lidl Colombard Sauvignon Blanc, Cotes de Gascogne 2017

£4.99 Lidl

Juicy and refreshing pineapple chunk flavours.

Cune White Rioja 2017, Spain

£7.49 Co-op (down from £9.49 until July 24)

A light and subtle white with creamy apple and melon flavours.

Campogrande Orvieto Classico 2017, Italian white

£7.99 Co-op (down from £9.99 until July 24)

A nice light white that tastes of apricot.

Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Fairtrade Azana 2017, South African red blend

£9 Sainsbury’s

With a blend of grape varieties more at home in Italy, this plum and cake-flavoured red has Primitivo grapes in the mix adding to the extra Old Spice and cinnamon additions. An interesting wine but a bit over priced.

Majestic Definition Austrian Gruner Veltliner 2017

£10.99 Majestic (price reduces to £8.99 when bought as a mixed box of 6)

Wonderful fruity aromas of pear, apple, peach and lychee followed by more pear and apple flavours, plus some tingling lime too.

