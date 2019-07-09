What do you do with your waste water?

Paula Goddard’s Wines of the Week starting 9th July 2019

If the continuing sunshine has persuaded you to have a go at planting your own grape vine then you’ll pleased to hear an Australian study has found a way for you to not only beat this summer’s inevitable hosepipe ban but save money on your water bills too: filtered wastewater saved in a water butt is healthier for vines than mains water straight from the garden tap.

It seems soil irrigated with wastewater that has been filtered, treated and disinfected has fewer harmful pathogens and higher microbial activity than soil watered with mains water.

Reclaimed waste water, or greywater as it is more commonly known in the UK, is water that’s first been used for washing. Washing leaves behind soap residue which tends to make the water alkaline (having a pH above neutral tap water’s 7), which is good news for soil.

Alkaline water not only helps soil to set free elements needed for healthy plant and vine growth but it also discourages pests (slugs, leatherjackets and wireworms all hate alkaline conditions) and soil diseases (particularly club root, the bane of brassicas).

And if, like me, your house and garden is sited slap bang on top of sticky seam of orange clay then you’ll be pleased to learn soap suds also help break up this up into smaller more manageable lumps.

So as well as your grapevines, your carnations, wallflowers, delphiniums, cabbages and Brussel sprouts will all enjoy greywater. For more information visit Renewable Energy UK http://www.reuk.co.uk/wordpress/water/greywater/

After all that lugging about of watering cans some refreshment will be necessary. Can I interest you in the following bottles of wine?

PG Wine Reviews

Rosé Méditerranée 2018, France

£7 SPAR

A very pale pink rosé with light fruity flavours.

Biferno Rosso Riserva 2015, Italy

£8 Co-op

A wine that cries out for food. Even out the sharp blueberry and raspberry flavours with some tomato-based dishes or a club sandwich.

Chateau Capitoul 2017, Languedoc France

£8 Co-op

Creamy black cherry and burnt toast.

Henry Fessy Morgon 2017, Beaujolais

£14.28 Bon Coeur Fine Wines

Plum and black cherry flavours with quite a bit of teeth and gum tingling tannin.

Tweet me a wine question @huxelrebe

© Paula Goddard 2019 www.paulagoddard.com