Continue to feel at home with a home lift

Home is where the heart is and for many of us, we are in a home we have invested a great deal of time and money into, making it just right for our needs and lifestyle. Most likely, the home itself may have brought us joy and happy memories in abundance. Over time however, as we get older it can force us into deliberating whether we need to move on to a home that better suits our needs.

Perhaps health issues are becoming of greater concern and whether mobility related or ‘Doctor’s Orders’ mean that minimal exertion is key, coping with the stairs in the home is no longer easy. It is very frustrating to feel that practical or health concerns will force us into a house move that we otherwise would not be open to, not to mention the cost and upheaval of moving itself. Or potentially, use of some areas of a much-loved home are restricted due to access being more difficult. For many in this position, a home lift could be an excellent solution, making them a hugely life enhancing addition.

New home lifts models on the market can be installed almost anywhere in the home, offer quieter and faster access to multiple storeys as needed and are flexible enough to be used simply to aid getting around or transporting groceries, luggage, or even young children that might otherwise need to be carried. Homeowners with a lift get a home which is flexible and relevant for an entire life journey whilst containing a cutting-edge and prestigious piece of equipment.

Some of the new style of domestic lifts available are non-hydraulic and self-supporting and do not require any hydraulics or even supporting walls. The installation can take as little as one day, and the only work needed to be carried out by a professional builder is a small opening in the ceiling for the lift to pass between floors.

Home lifts are also proving popular for ‘future proofing’ the home for use in later life. Homeowners in their late 50s or 60s who have no immediate need for a lift but also never want to move home again as it can be very expensive to move house are drawn to the idea of installing a home lift.

By installing a home lift, homeowners can enhance their home and ensure they are prepared for later life should they need it. In the meantime, it provides them with a smooth and stylish way of transferring between the floors of their home.

This post was provided by The Home Lifts Experts – the UK’s No 1 price-comparison domestic lift site.