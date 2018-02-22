Obesity Awareness – don’t give up on those New Year’s resolutions!

Last month saw National Obesity Awareness Week call for people in the UK to help tackle the issue of obesity by making a New Year’s resolution that would improve their health. If you were one of many across the country to vow to lose weight, eat healthily or get fitter, how are you doing?

We all know how difficult it can be to keep a New Year’s resolution or change to a healthier lifestyle, but don’t give up! Being overweight or obese can cause multiple health issues such as heart disease and stroke, diabetes, osteoarthritis and some cancers. It can also be a factor in poor mental health.

The best way to tackle obesity (and generally look after yourself) is to make a healthy, low calorie diet and regular exercise part of your everyday lifestyle. Try to eat fresh, home cooked food, increase your consumption of fruit, vegetables, whole grains and nuts and engage in regular physical activity.

At the very least, if you are physically able, avoid being sedentary for long periods of time.

The NHS suggests these tips to keep active in your day-to-day life:

avoid long periods satting in front of a TV or computer

stand up and move during TV advert breaks

stand or walk while on the phone

use the stairs as much as possible

take up active hobbies such as gardening and DIY

join in community-based activities, such as dance classes and walking groups

take up active play with the grandchildren

do most types of housework

So, if the novelty of your healthier lifestyle is starting to fade as we hit February, fight back! Stick with it and you will soon start to feel the benefits. Eat fresh and stay active!