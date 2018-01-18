Unpack the perfect night’s sleep

Mature Times reviews Emma mattress

Having recently been suffering stiffness and back pain in the mornings, I was intrigued when I was offered the opportunity to try out the new Emma mattress, which, following its success in Germany, is one of the latest hybrid mattresses to hit the UK market.

So, what exactly is a hybrid mattress? The hybrid construction differs to traditional sprung and pure memory foam mattresses, in that they are made up of multiple layers of materials. The Emma mattress models this technology in its four layers, comprising breathable Airgocell foam, pocket springs, pressure relieving visco elastic foam and supporting cold foam. The other difference is that it arrives in a box that doesn’t look fit for a mattress! However, I have to agree with Emma that this type of packaging ‘doesn’t get any easier’. It will decompress on your bed following three easy steps.

The Emma is designed to be medium-firm and therefore suit most users. Its top layer offers a comforting feel, but allows the mattress to maintain the security of a firmer, supportive mattress and allows you to move freely. The Emma will adapt to your body type and sleep position to provide both pressure relief and an even support across your body. I found that after a few weeks sleeping on the Emma, my morning aches and pains began to subside.

One criticism of pure memory foam mattresses is that they can be too hot. The hybrid technology in Emma seems to have cracked this problem; its tight fitting, thin, breathable cover keeps you cool and comfortable and has a modern, minimalist look to match.

Finally, if hours of shopping for mattresses fills you with horror, the Emma has another trick up its sleeve that might appeal to you; Emma offer a 100 night sleep trial, which means you can try out the mattress at home, on your own bed. What’s more, if you don’t like it, they will pick it up and issue a refund.

Overall, the Emma mattress offers the perfect balance between comfort and support, caring for your body while you sleep. Highly recommended.

5 Key characteristics:

A mattress made in the UK that fits to everyone

No different hardness grades

100 days’ trial and full money back guarantee

Free delivery and return

10-year guarantee

We have a double bed sized mattress to give away to one lucky reader! To be in with a chance of winning, please visit our competitions webpage at: https://www.maturetimes.co.uk/competitions/

To get hold of an Emma mattress for yourself go to www.emma-mattress.com and order direct.