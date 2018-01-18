Hidden gems, specialist dusting… and a leaky roof!

For most of us, a trip to a National Trust property means seeing the luxurious decor and objects enjoyed in the past by the noble elite. But have you ever wondered what goes on when the visitor season comes to an end and the doors are closed to the public?

This is the time when teams of conservators and trades people get the opportunity to carry out essential conservation work and repairs to the fabric of these wonderful buildings and to their contents. Making sure that these special places are in good shape to deal with our British weather, hordes of visitors’ feet and the impact of light and dust, is vital and important work.

This winter the National Trust is inviting visitors to see some conservation work in action, explore behind the scenes, see some previously unseen objects and to get a unique perspective on some of their houses.

So over the coming winter months, why not explore a different side to some of our favourite houses?

Cragside, Northumberland

Conservation Tours 26th January & 2nd February

Guided tours take you to see the conservators in action and learn about how they clean the house and its contents.

Nostell, West Yorkshire

Coffee, Cake & Conservation 17th & 31st January

See how the conservators polish the brass and clean on top of the pictures before heading for tea and cake in the café.

Stourhead, Wiltshire

Behind Closed Doors Tours Friday – Tuesday throughout February

See conservators at work and get a sneaky peak at some rooms off the beaten track.

Sutton Hoo, Suffolk

Tranmer House Unlocked, 3rd & 4th February

Discover the views and rooms of the holiday flats, not usually open to the public.

Tyntesfield, North Somerset

Fire and Wire 6th January – 31st October

See the behind the scenes work to replace Tynesfield’s fire alarm system and get a look at some items on display for the first time.

Upton House, Warwickshire

Afternoon Tea Talk: Below Stairs, 14 February

Join a guided tour to explore Upton House ‘below stairs’ in the 1930s, followed by a cream tea in the old kitchen.

The Vyne, Hampshire

Rooftop Walkway Daily 10am – 4pm until 30th March

Repairs to a leaky roof give visitors the chance to view the house from a new perspective.

For full details, please visit:

https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/lists/go-behind-the-scenes-at-our-places