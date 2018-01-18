A cup of tea, a comfy chair and a bit of time to…count

RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch 2018

The RSPB are inviting the public to join their Big Garden Birdwatch this January and spend one hour watching and recording the birds in their garden or local green space, then send their results to the RSPB. The world’s largest garden wildlife survey, now in its 39th year, takes place on 27, 28 and 29 January 2018.

Half a million people are expected to take part this year, following the success of the 2017 event, when more than eight million birds were counted. The house sparrow remained top of the Big Garden Birdwatch rankings, with starlings and blackbirds rounding off the top three.

Daniel Hayhow, RSPB Conservation Scientist said: “The birds we see in our garden are often the first experience we have with nature – whether it’s a flock of starlings at the feeder, a robin perched on the fence or some house sparrows splashing in the bird bath. But it may come as a surprise to know that some of our most-loved species are in desperate need of our help, as their numbers have dropped dramatically.

As well as counting birds, the RSPB is once again asking participants to log some of the other wildlife they have seen throughout the year. This year, people are being asked to look out for badgers, foxes, grey squirrels, red squirrels, muntjac deer, roe deer, frogs and toads.

To take part in the Big Garden Birdwatch 2018, watch the birds in your garden or local park for one hour, at some point over the three days. Only count the birds that land in your garden or local park, not those flying over. Tell us the highest number of each bird species you see at any one time – not the total you see in the hour.

It only takes an hour, so grab a cuppa, sit back and see who makes a flying visit to your garden. So, get comfy and start counting! For your free Big Garden Birdwatch pack, which includes a bird identification chart, plus RSPB shop voucher and advice to help you attract wildlife to your garden, text BIRD to 70030 or visit www.rspb.org.uk/birdwatch