Mature Times & Coronavirus – a statement.

We are all aware of the ongoing disruption that the coronavirus epidemic is having on all our lives, after all it’s the only item that is dominating the news right now.

We are in unprecedented times – we have never seen anything like this in peacetime, and all our lives have been changed overnight – and we have no idea how long this disruption will go on for.

The outbreak has had a massive effect on us here at Mature Times – our offices have been closed and we are working from home where possible. We estimate that the current restrictions that are being seen on all our movements, together with the closures of libraries, shops, clubs and pubs etc have resulted in over 95% of our distribution outlets having had to close overnight, at least temporarily.

With no means of getting a physical paper out to our loyal readers we regret that we have had to cancel publication of future issues of Mature Times with immediate effect. The publication will continue as an online operation only for the time being.

We hope that you understand why we have had to make this decision. All we ask is that you view us online, stay safe, follow the government guidelines and look after you and your family.

Many thanks for your support – and we hope to see you again soon.

Andrew Silk, Editor.