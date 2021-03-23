May is National Walking Month and this year the British Heart Foundation (BHF) is encouraging people to put all their lockdown walks to good use and take part in their Step Challenge throughout the month.

As lockdown starts to lift, they are encouraging people to grab their friends and family and get active this National Walking Month with their My Step Challenge. Whether you’re an experienced walker or park stroller, My Step has a challenge to suit you. Each step you take will help support the BHF’s life saving research into heart and circulatory conditions.

BHF Cardiac Nurse, Barbara Kobson said: ‘Walking is a fantastic way to keep active and maintain a healthy heart as it is fun, flexible and free. A brisk 20-30 minute walk a day is a simple way to achieve the recommended 150 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity each week and can also improve sleep patterns, reduce stress levels, boost your energy levels and help you get fit and active.

‘With My Step Challenge you can walk wherever and whenever suits you, and it’s an easy way to fundraise for the British Heart Foundation.’

My Step Challenge has been designed with three different levels so there is something for everyone. Choose your level and complete 50,000, 250,000 or half a million steps over the course of a month. Each challenge was designed with the help of a BHF Cardiac Nurse and is suitable for all fitness levels, including people with heart and circulatory conditions.

The public’s support has never been more vital to ensure the nation’s heart charity can continue its life saving research. Due to the impact of Covid-19 on fundraising, the BHF has cut its funding for new research in half and you can help to reverse this. So why not take a step in the right direction this National Walking Month and help the BHF support the 7.6 million people in the UK living with heart and circulatory diseases.

You can join them and celebrate National Walking Month this May by signing up to My Step Challenge. Visit the BHF website by clicking this link for more information.