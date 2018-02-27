A letter from Steve Thompson – Retirement living

My thoughts on reading the article about retirement living in a recent issue.

Can we rapidly build warden-controlled sheltered accommodation? Builders have successfully converted many unused office blocks into flats in town centres – ideal for young railway commuters.

What next? Under-used hotels. Remodelling the walls and plumbing would create numerous small flats. Lobbies become secure entrances with in-house staff, while former restaurants and gyms become communal areas. Modern hotels typically have good parking, large lawns, and are sited close to main roads. Despairing hotel owners, form a queue.

Steve Thompson