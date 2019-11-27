A letter from Patrick Waller – Old age

I have got to a ripe old age of 68 years and in relatively good health as I keep fit. I live alone but it’s not a problem.

I do count my benefits and blessings now that I’m retired. A contented retiree for the most part. I try to avoid grumbling and complaining and just get on with it. I look at the bigger picture of society and what’s on offer. If you are aware there are many opportunities and some of them are free. I say get up if you are able and do something – stop feeling sorry for yourself and being lazy.

Patrick Waller, Westcliff On Sea