A letter from Mr A. Robinson – Southampton City Council change what items are recyclable

I have recently contacted Southampton City Council following a recent letter instruction about the change in recycling items from previously. (Action may be taken if not compliant)! I complained that I am now placing items for landfill (which previously had been recycled bearing the recycle triangle) which I consider to be scandalous, when we are being told to recycle more! The statement from the Council (seeing that you can no longer talk to a human face-to-face but have to make your comments to a computer screen in the Council Lobby) their email reply was that ‘some Council tips’ may have an area for such items!!!!!

Mr A. Robinson, Southampton