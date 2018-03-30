A letter from Brian Webb – Recycling

I had just been listening to our Local Authority telling us they intend to charge from April for any DIY waste taken to their recycling centres. Ten minutes later I came across your article on the government’s plans to tackle waste disposal.

You ask the question “Why is the process so ineffective?”. The answer (in my view) is the lack of engagement with the people they serve; until a structure of co-operation (partnership) is formed, local to each area, no progress can be made.

Recycle/reuse is a subject I have studied over many years. It has the possibilities to promote community; engagement, employment, environmental improvements, social support issues and combat isolation within each local area.

Brian Webb, Norwich