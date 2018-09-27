A letter from Hazel Chipping – Friendship

You don’t have to be alone in this world – you can find company if you look for it. I am 77 and when I had to give up work early due to ill health I was told you can join our local day centre in Cobham.

We have many different kinds of things on. We have a hair dressing room, a drop in service (operated by our local Citizens Advice Bureau) and an exercise gym. There are many other activities that take place here – you can call in for coffee or a cup of tea and a piece of cake. The centre also opens Monday to Friday for lunches and the local community bus also visits.

The centre also welcomes disabled and younger people with learning difficulties as well as arranging outings to places of interest. Going to this centre is how I made my friends.

Hazel Chipping