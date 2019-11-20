A letter from Dr. Pat Bidmead – Meritocracy

I read with interest Meritocracy – What is it?

The claim in The Meritocracy Trap that meritocracy is detrimental to society is unconvincing. If meritocracy ever really existed it would widen the pool of privileged people. So who benefits from keeping the pool small – certainly not the aspiring working class? The beneficiaries are those defending privilege given by right of birth as opposed to privileged gained by merit. It is a case for keeping the status quo where unearned privilege heavily outweighs that which is earned.

Dr. Pat Bidmead, Nuneaton