A letter from Doreen Cufflin – TV Licences

Mrs K. Regan intends to send a double amount of her TV licence to the BBC. Wouldn’t it be much, much better to send this amount to a charity who would spend it more wisely? A local hospice, air Ambulance, RNLI, the list is endless.

As for the letter from Leslie Holeyman suggesting us over 60’s put their TV’s away and socialise. What about the numerous people who are unable to get out and about because of disabilities and the hard of hearing who can’t hear their radio, but can have subtitles on their TV? I am 77 and have a good social life as I do a lot of voluntary work, but it’s nice to sit back on a cold winters evening, put the TV on and shut the outside world out!

Doreen Cufflin