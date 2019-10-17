A letter from Dennis Coulson – Brexit

The Brexit fuddle beggars belief. Remainers and leavers both highlight aspects of the full picture, each valid up to a point.

Remainers argue Britain is part of Europe geographically, culturally and commercially. Leavers insist the EU’s centralised bureaucracy inhibits freedom and trade. Yet Whitehall is hardly less centralised and bureaucratic, while few doubt that the EU needs reform.

Britain relies on trade for its existence and needs both Europe and the rest of the world. Impediments to freedom, trade and, of course, security make no sense.

Squabbling among ourselves is time ill-spent and ultimately self-defeating.

Dennis Coulson, Kenilworth