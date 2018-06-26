A letter from B. J. Powell – Plastics Problem

Many schools are going through a funding crisis with not enough money to cover the basics.

Some have asked parents for a donation. Many teaching assistants have been made redundant. Now the latest idea is to shorten the length of the school day. This can cause havoc in the economy as parents leave work early to pick up their children.

The Government plan to introduce deposit-return machines for plastic bottles. There should be one in every school, with a drop off bin outside for members of the public. Any money raised would be administered by the school council, who would have the final say on how it is spent. Would it be for equipment? Maybe to pay for extra hours for a special needs teacher, or help parents with the cost of the school uniform.

B. J. Powell, Southport