I went to visit a friend who is now in a nursing home – what a place! There are about 50 people in it, they lose their pension and are given just a bit of spending money. All they do is sit in a chair all day and nod off and what’s more the place needed a good clean!

I am 80 and live alone but I’ve got my friends and have a bit of help. I feel sorry for people that have to go into a place like that. My friend was very tearful and said I don’t know what will happen to me in here?

Anonymous reader