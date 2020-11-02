Is Arginine an Effective Anti-Ageing Supplement?

Thanks to modern science, we now understand a great deal about the ageing process. This is why many informative articles deal with how we can look and feel young later in life. Some of the most common anti-ageing tricks and tips include reducing daily stress levels, exercising on a regular basis and maintaining a healthy diet. However, we are also beginning to learn that some natural substances may be able to fend off the ageing process to a much greater extent. One candidate is an amino acid known as L-arginine. What exactly is L-arginine? How does it work and what advantages might it provide to those who are looking to remain fit? These are all important questions which deserve a closer look.

L-Arginine at a Glance

L-arginine is one of many naturally occurring amino acids and without its presence (even in small quantities), human life would be all but impossible. While this substance performs many roles, it is known as a potent vasodilator. In other words, it helps our arteries and blood vessels to relax. This increases circulation throughout the body. So, how might L-arginine and ageing be related?

Its Relation to Overall Health

Unfortunately, our bodies suffer from wear and tear as we grow older. One side effect involves the fact that our circulatory systems are not as efficient as they once were. This can lead to a number of chronic complications over time including (but not always limited to):

• Extreme blood pressure changes.

• A heart that has more difficulty pumping blood.

• Narrowed arteries, veins and capillaries.

• Poor circulation to the extremities leading to issues such as gout and oedema.

• An increased risk of clots and deep vein thrombosis (DVT)

As arginine helps to expand blood vessels, it is quite effective at helping the body obtain the nutrients that it requires. Furthermore, the brain will receive more oxygen; leading to sharper thinking and fewer feelings of a “mental fog”. We can now see why athletes have been utilising L-arginine for decades. When taken in small doses, this substance may also be helpful in maintaining our overall health throughout the ageing process.

Where Can L-Arginine be Found?

L-arginine is a naturally occurring substance. Similar to other amino acids, it can be found in fish and meat. Salmon and liver are particularly high in L-arginine. However, these concentrations are still rather small. This is why many individuals choose to take L-arginine pills or capsules on a daily basis.

Are There Any Side Effects?

L-arginine is generally considered to be safe to take. Still, those who are on specific medications or who have heart problems should always consult with a physician before taking any type of supplement. This will help to ensure that you do not experience any adverse side effects.

It is important to note that L-arginine research is still ongoing. So, we should expect to learn about even more benefits in the coming months and years.