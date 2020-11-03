Paula’s Wines of the Week – 02nd November 2020

How can I keep the bottle of wine that I’ve opened to finish later?

You may have some wine left in a bottle and want to keep this for another day. So what’s the easiest way to preserve the wine?

The easiest way is to put the stopper back in the bottle, screw on the screwcap or push the cork back in. Corks can be tricky to push back in as once removed they have sprung back from their squashed-in state.

The trick to getting a cork back in the bottle is to turn the cork back up the other way and push in the “stained” end first. If that doesn’t work then you can use a piece of clingfilm secured in place with an elastic band or you may have a special wine saving device which pushes in the neck of the bottle.

After you’ve done that then keep the bottle somewhere cool. It’s flavours will remain stable for about 3-5 days then after that it will start to oxidise but it is still perfectly drinkable but just less tasty.

Paula’s Wine Reviews from wineuncorked.co.uk

Co-op Irresistible Chilean Sauvignon Blanc 2020

£6 Co-op

5 star rating

This pale yellow Sauvignon Blanc smells invitingly of Key Lime pie and floral passionfruit. The flavour is an interesting mix of gooseberry with a sprinkle of oregano. A complex and refreshing wine. And a bargain price.

The Ned 2020, New Zealand rose

£9.50 Morrisons, £10.99 Ocado

3 star rating

A quaffable rose made from the Pinot Noir grape. Aromas of creamy apples and flavours of perfumed strawberry. Balanced and food-friendly.

Nostru Nerello Mascalese 2019, Sicily

£12 Yorkshire Vintners, £12.99 Gusto Wines

3 star rating

This organic Sicilian red is made with indigenous grape varieties that are not often seen gracing the front of wine bottle labels. So search it out if you like quirky wines. The aromas of earthy sloes and toffee are met with the sharp flavours of fresh redcurrants. It’s a good pizza wine but a bit expensive for what it is.

Clean and Press Hard Seltzer White Peach and Mango

£2.69 Drinks Supermarket, £30.95 for 12 cans Master of Malt

3 star rating

This fashionable hard seltzer is made by Brewdog and comes in a 330ml can at 5% alcohol. This is a blend of Scottish sparkling water, vodka and all-natural fruit flavours. The result is all perfumed and peachy mixed with the minerally flavours of sparkling water. Quite nice but expensive.

The wineuncorked.co.uk wine rating system uses a maximum of 5 stars:

5 star rating (outstanding – the top rating given by wineuncorked.co.uk)

4 star rating (very good wine)

3 star rating (good wine but over priced)

2 star rating (a disappointing wine)

1 star rating (little to offer)

Visit wineuncorked.co.uk for more wine reviews, wine explanations and newsletter

Tweet me a wine question @wineuncorkeduk or email paula@wineuncorked.co.uk

© Paula Goddard 2020 www.wineuncorked.co.uk