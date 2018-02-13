Our tips on maintaining skin care as you grow older

Taking care of our skin is a full-time job, but it’s hardly one that we should hate. Whether we can get away with a quick layer of moisturiser every morning, or we find ourselves needing a little more TLC than we might have before, taking care of our skin as we age is a must. While we may not be able to avoid wrinkles forever, we can certainly keep our skin in good condition regardless, so whether you opt for the best facial Richmond has to offer, or you simply pick up a jar of anti-ageing cream, here are our tips for maintaining good skin care as you grow older.

Facial Treatments

When it comes to skin care, facial treatments can be the ideal way to keep your facial skin in great condition. A simple facial can leave you feeling refreshed and your skin with an incredible glow, or if you truly want to reduce wrinkles and give yourself a youthful, rejuvenated look, you could even opt for Botox or laser treatments. These procedures are practically painless, and often come with limited, if any, needed recovery time.

Exfoliate

We cannot express just how important it is to exfoliate as part of your skin care routine. By doing this at least once a week, you could find that you look younger and more radiant, and that your skin feels softer and smoother to touch. Dead skin cells can make you look worn down and rough, however it’s important to remember not to exfoliate too often as this could prove to be damaging to your skin.

Wear SPF Every Day

UV rays from the sun are thought to cause or accelerate up to 90% of ageing signs, and so protecting your skin from these using SPF is a good place to start with your skincare routine. Choosing a sunscreen with protection from not only UVA, but UVB protection too, as well as an SPF of at least 15, will keep your skin healthy and safe from the sun. Plus, by applying every one or two hours that you’re outside, you’ll stay protected all day.

Moisturise

This one may seem like a bit of a given, but moisturising can be a great way of protecting your skin from signs of ageing. As we grow older, our skin can become dry, but by moisturising regularly, we can prevent this and reduce the chance of shrivelling; this, of course, reduces the visibility of wrinkles and fine lines, not to mention keeps your skin in good, supple condition for much longer!

Anti-Ageing Creams

Anti-ageing creams are a little different from moisturisers. They contain a range of ingredients that can aid you in taking care of your skin and helping it appear younger and more youthful. For example, Retinol is an ingredient commonly found in anti-wrinkle creams, as it has antioxidant properties that help to reduce the breakdown of skin cells, which would otherwise lead to wrinkles. Of course, Vitamin C also helps protect skin from damage from the sun, and Hydroxy acids help stimulate the growth of new, fresh skin cells.