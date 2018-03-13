The Natural History Museum’s famous Diplodocus skeleton cast arrives at the Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery in May and can be seen for free until 9th September.

Dippy the Diplodocus is an awe-inspiring 292 piece skeleton cast that has delighted visitors ever since he arrived in London in 1905. Dippy on Tour: A Natural History Adventure, will be visiting eight venues across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in 2018 – 2019 and will be the first time he has been put on public display outside of the Natural History Museum.

The Diplodocus lived between 156 and 145 million years ago, during the late Jurassic period, and would have weighed around 13 tonnes. This superstar dinosaur cast gives us an insight into the prehistoric creatures that roamed our earth, long before we were around.

In Birmingham, Dippy will be on display between 26th May and 9th September and will form part of an exciting and interactive free exhibition, showing that not all dinosaurs became extinct 66 million years ago; one group survived and evolved into the birds we know today.

Bringing Birmingham’s bird collection back to BMAG for the first time in nearly 20 years, this exhibition will explore the progression from dinosaurs to birds and show the amazing diversity of modern birds and how they evolved to become one of the most successful groups of animals in the world.

Gurminder Kenth, Museum Manager at BMAG said: “We are incredibly excited to welcome Dippy to Birmingham. The famous dinosaur has the ability to wow and inspire everyone from toddlers to grandparents, and it’s going to be an exciting time at Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery.’

Dippy’s arrival in the Gas Hall at Birmingham’s Museum & Art Gallery will be the only chance to see the impressive 26 metre long cast in the Midlands. Tickets must be booked in advance so waste no time in booking yours.

For more information and to book tickets at BMAG, please visit:

www.birminghammuseums.org.uk/bmag/whats-on/dippy-on-tour-a-natural-history-adventure

For full details of all locations for Dippy on Tour: A Natural History Adventure, please visit: www.nhm.ac.uk/take-part/dippy-on-tour.html