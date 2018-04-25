A new festival celebrating age and creativity

Southbank Centre has announced (B)old, a brand new festival celebrating age and creativity, supported by The Baring Foundation. Championing new and established artists aged 65 years and over, (B)old features a week of vibrant programming from Monday 14 – Sunday 20 May, 2018, taking place across Southbank Centre’s 17 acre site, including the newly reopened Queen Elizabeth Hall and Purcell Room.

(B)old explores and challenges cultural perspectives of age and the role it plays in arts and society, as well as the impact of creating and experiencing art at a later age. The new festival offers something for all ages and showcases work from artists across dance, music, theatre, visual art and literature. The programme features free events and activities, and an array of engaging workshops, talks and debates bringing the idea of ‘age’ into discussion.

Jude Kelly, Artistic Director of Southbank Centre said: “(B)old is just that, a bold new festival showcasing the work of older artists, and celebrating age as a powerful force in arts and culture. We’re looking forward to exploring and challenging cultural perceptions of growing older – both in the arts and in modern society. We are very grateful for The Baring Foundation’s support in making this festival happen. Their work in the field of ageing is exemplary and leads us into powerful conversations and ideas about age and creativity.”

David Cutler, Director of The Baring Foundation said: “The Baring Foundation has been championing creative ageing across the UK since 2010. There could be no better climax to this support than the Southbank Centre’s (B)old festival. It will make ageing a highpoint of the arts calendar.”

Some highlights of the (B)old festival include:

Fashionista Zandra Rhodes will open the festival on the morning of Monday 14 May , by raising the flags that she has designed exclusively for the roof of Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.

will open the festival on the morning of , by raising the flags that she has designed exclusively for the roof of Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall. (B)old – International Symposium Of Creative Ageing looking closely at how other countries and their societies are leading the way when it comes to how they treat their ageing population, with keynote events and performances from attending artists from countries including Korea, Japan, Taiwan and Netherlands (18 May, Level 5 Function Room).

looking closely at how other countries and their societies are leading the way when it comes to how they treat their ageing population, with keynote events and performances from attending artists from countries including Korea, Japan, Taiwan and Netherlands (18 May, Level 5 Function Room). Acclaimed writer and illustrator Judith Kerr OBE , best known for The Tiger Who Came to Tea and the Mog series, discusses her life, career and her creativity in later years, in conversation with Southbank Centre Artistic Director Jude Kelly CBE (19 May, Purcell Room).

, best known for The Tiger Who Came to Tea and the Mog series, discusses her life, career and her creativity in later years, in conversation with Southbank Centre Artistic Director (19 May, Purcell Room). BAFTA award-winning actress Cheryl Campbell performs Moving The Goalposts, a moving new monologue and true story about surviving cancer after having said goodbye, by Juliet Ace and directed by the renowned Shared Experience’s Nancy Meckler (20 May, Purcell Room).

performs Moving The Goalposts, a moving new monologue and true story about surviving cancer after having said goodbye, by and directed by the renowned Shared Experience’s (20 May, Purcell Room). Southbank Centre will be the venue to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ’s Royal Wedding with a free 7 hour party extravaganza 21st Century Tea Dance Party including: tea and a giant wedding cake, wedding outfit catwalk, circus acts, tea-trolley dance troop, DJ and live coverage of the wedding in Windsor on the big screen. All this will be hosted by the glamourous Ida Barr , played by Olivier-award winning Christopher Green (19 May).

and ’s Royal Wedding with a free 7 hour party extravaganza 21st Century Tea Dance Party including: tea and a giant wedding cake, wedding outfit catwalk, circus acts, tea-trolley dance troop, DJ and live coverage of the wedding in Windsor on the big screen. All this will be hosted by the glamourous , played by Olivier-award winning (19 May). Nawal El Saadawi , one of the most important writers to come out of the Arab world, discusses her life and drawings (19 May, QEH).

, one of the most important writers to come out of the Arab world, discusses her life and drawings (19 May, QEH). The formidable pianist Alfred Brendel talks about the music that inspires his life and work (20 May, Purcell Room).

For full details of all performers and events or to buy tickets, please visit the Southbank Centre website: www.southbankcentre.co.uk/whats-on/festivals-series/bold or call 020 3879 9555