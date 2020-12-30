True crime series Murder by the Sea returns with new episodes

Popular original true crime series Murder by the Sea is returning with new episodes from Tuesday 5th January.

Every summer, thousands of holidaymakers flock to the British seaside to enjoy the warm weather, pebble beaches and amusement arcades. But there’s a dark side to the British seaside, a sinister underbelly where sins are washed away by the tide. The quaint and idealistic seafront is also stalked by killers who, like the sea itself, have no respect for human life.

The series is hosted by Dr. Nell Darby, a crime historian and author who has dedicated her life to understanding the motives of killers. Over the course of her career, she’s developed a keen eye for spotting trends in a killer’s behaviour. Nowhere are these trends more striking than in the seaside towns of Britain’s coastline, which have always seemed to attract an extraordinarily high number of murderers.

In these compelling new episodes viewers will join Dr Nell Darby on a journey to the cliff’s edge, where the land meets the sea, and where life meets death. At first glance, our seaside towns are all fun fairs, candy floss and breezy promenades. Equally, when the carousel stops turning and the lights along the shorefront go out, there emerges from the darkness an underworld of murder and mayhem.

Nell delves into a complex variety of murder cases that include murderer Trevor Howell, a homicidal homeless drifter, Robert and Sonny Mone, a murderous father and son duo, and a love triangle that turns sour between a husband, a wife and a gardener in Bournemouth.



The series will explore the investigation behind a love triangle that exists between a beautiful socialite, her young gardener and an estranged husband which ends in a bloody and brutal fashion. It’s a scandalous tale of forbidden desire that played out across the croquet lawns and cocktail lounges of the English south coast, leaving two dead and one behind bars.

Meanwhile, in Port Talbot, taxi driver Linda Thomas made a fatal error of judgment one night in 1973. She was flagged down by a homicidal homeless drifter called Trevor Howell, a man of cunning wiles and wicked methods, who would prove to be the last passenger Linda ever picked up.

Whilst in Dundee in a spine-chilling demonstration of the old saying “like father, like son”, the town’s most infamous family duo, Robert and Sonny Mone saw killing as a father-son competition, and between them savagely ended the lives of seven innocent people.

Murder by the Sea returns to our screens on Tuesday 5th January at 10pm and continues every Tuesday until 2nd February.

CBS Reality is on Freeview (66), Sky (146), Virgin (148) and Freesat (135)