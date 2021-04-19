Tips For Making A Rental Home Your Own

There are many reasons that you might opt for a rental home instead of buying one. It could be that you want to move out quickly due to something like a divorce, that you are self-employed and need more years of credit score to get a mortgage, or it could be that you can’t afford to buy in the area that you want to live in. No matter the reason, renting is a great way to have your own place and live somewhere new. Yet it can also sometimes feel a little bit like it isn’t your own house and you will want to put your own stamp on it. Luckily, there are many ways that you can inject your own personality into your rental home, you just need to know where to look. You can speak to your landlord and they might let you re-decorate, it is just important that you check before you go ahead with any painting or get out your welding machine. Here are some top tips for how to make a rental home your own.

Get plenty of accessories

When you are renting somewhere, accessories should be your best friend. They are one of the easiest ways to put a bit of your own personality into a place and can add colour and style. There are many different accessories that you can opt for, including throws and cushions for the sofa, lamps, candles and reed diffusers. You can also get small items of furniture such as stools or ottomans that can fit into the space without taking up too much room, but adding that extra touch of personality.

Try stick on wallpaper

If your landlord says that you cannot decorate, then all is not lost. Instead, why not give stick on wallpaper a go? Stick on wallpaper works in the same way as normal paper but has an adhesive back that you peel and attach to the wall. This is an instantly effective way of adding colour to your walls without leaving any damage that your landlord will charge you for. It is a good idea to test it on a small sample of the wall before covering the whole thing just in case it leaves a mark.

Use command strips to hang pictures on the wall

If you want to hang pictures up on your walls, it is one of the best ways to make your home cosier and more homely. One thing to think about however, is that banging hooks into the wall can leave marks that your landlord might charge you for when you leave unless you fill them in perfectly. To avoid this, try using command hooks or command strips. These can just be stuck up to the wall and easily peeled off once you leave, without requiring you to make any holes.

These are just a few simple ways that you can make a rental home your own. They are easy tips that can make a huge difference and soon you will forget you are living in someone else’s property and feel like you are in your very own place.