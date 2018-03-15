It’s Easter – on the trail for chocolate!

Chocolate, trees and the great outdoors – what’s not to like? The Woodland Trust is inviting people to visit its woods and have a go at one of its Easter Egg Hunts.

Christina Joachim, of the Woodland Trust, said: “Easter egg hunts are a great excuse to get outdoors and I’d encourage any family to come along. Spring is the perfect time to start exploring, as it’s when everything comes back to life after the winter.” So why not blow away the winter cobwebs and head into spring with the Woodland Trust?

There are several events across the country, all of which need to be booked beforehand. The trails take around an hour to complete and are free for adults:

Low Burnhall near Durham, on Friday, March 30 from 11am.

Children are urged to pick up a trail sheet and then help our woodland ranger find all the things he has lost on his spring walk. If kids find all the items listed they get an Easter treat back at the start. The event costs £2.50 per child (under 5s go free).

https://woodlandtrusttickets.cloudvenue.co.uk/LBHET

Big Wood near Runcorn, on Saturday, March 31 at 11am.

The fun family trail will involve hunting woodland clues to claim your Easter treat. The event costs £2.50 per child (under 5s go free).

https://woodlandtrusttickets.cloudvenue.co.uk/BWET

Skipton Castle Woods, North Yorks on Saturday, March 31 from 10am.

Explore the woodland at Easter with the magical fairies from Rusticus Theatre on our family Easter walk (suitable for lightweight pushchairs). Pick up a trail sheet from the Woodland Trust team and follow clues throughout the wood. Seek out the Woodland Fairy, Water Nymph and Wizard to help you solve the clues! The event costs £2.50 per child (under 2s go free).

https://woodlandtrusttickets.cloudvenue.co.uk/easter

Hainault, London on Saturday March 31, a 11am.

The Wicked Winter Pixie has hidden the signs of spring in the forest because he wants it to stay winter forever! Search the forest and find the signs of spring hidden amongst the trees, and take part in craft activities and face painting. Complete the trail to get a chocolatey Easter reward! The event costs £3 per child (under 3s go free).

https://woodlandtrusttickets.cloudvenue.co.uk/hainaultforesteastertrail

Blaeberry Woodland, West Lothian on Saturday, March 24 from 11.30am.

Bring a boiled egg to decorate then take it through the woodland obstacles. If children make it to the end they can collect a chocolate one! Event costs £2 per child.

https://woodlandtrusttickets.cloudvenue.co.uk/easterblaeberry

Monkstown Wood, Antrim, on Saturday, March 24 at 12.00.

Explore the self-led Easter trail at Monkstown Wood and win a tasty chocolate treat. Event costs £3 per child. https://woodlandtrusttickets.cloudvenue.co.uk/eastermonk

Don’t miss out – book your places now. Happy egg hunting!

For more information on the work the Woodland Trust and their other events, please visit: www.woodlandtrust.org.uk