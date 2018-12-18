This Christmas, Oxford’s North Wall Gallery presents a bewitching world of fairy tales – from Cinderella and Rumpelstiltskin to Peter Pan and The Emperor’s New Clothes – as seen by artists and illustrators.

Brought to the North Wall by Blackwell’s Rare Books and Zuleika Gallery, the exhibition entitled Once Upon a Time traces the visual history of fairy tales and magical story-making, through the work of artists and illustrators from the 19th century to the present day. The exhibition runs from Thursday 29th November until Saturday 5th January, 2019 and admission is free.

Original prints, drawings and paintings by Sir Joseph Noel Paton, William Heath Robinson, Edward Sorel and EH Shepard are shown alongside work by contemporary artists such as Rachel Gracey and ceramics by Claudia Clare. Characterful illustrations by Emma Chichester Clark, Michael Foreman and Jonathan Langley include favourites such as Jack and the Beanstalk, Little Red Riding Hood and the Ugly Duckling.

The show also features around 50 rare books brought by Blackwell’s, many from the golden age of illustration. They include JM Barrie’s 1906 Peter Pan in Kensington Gardens with drawings by Arthur Rackham and a complete collection of Andrew Lang’s ‘rainbow’ Fairy Books. Newer publications include Diana Oliver’s sleeping doll ‘altered’ book and new editions including anthologies of Hans Christian Anderson and Angela Carter.

The exhibition will also feature posters, limited editions prints and paintings – all of which will be for sale. With prices starting at £30 the exhibition will be the perfect opportunity to provide some Christmas magic for all princes and princesses.

When: Until 5th January 2019

Where: The North Wall Arts Centre, South Parade, Oxford OX2 7JN

Opening Hours: Monday – Friday: 10am – 4pm

Saturday: 12pm – 4pm

Closed Sundays & Bank Holidays

Admission: Free

For more information, please visit: http://www.thenorthwall.com/ or call: 01865 319 450.