Works from the Giuseppe Iannaccone Collection

Giuseppe Iannaccone is a Milanese lawyer who began to collect art as an antidote to the stresses and strains of his professional life as a young lawyer. Since the early 1990s, he has been amassing one of the most outstanding private collections of Italian art from the inter-war years.

For the first time, 50 key works from this collection will be coming to the UK and will be shown at London’s Estorick Collection of Modern Italian Art. A New Figurative Art 1920-1945: Works from the Giuseppe Iannaccone Collection will run from 26 September to 23 December, 2018.

Presenting a large number of iconic works, this exhibition will explore a crucial phase of Italian art history that remains little known outside its native country. It testifies not only to one man’s enduring passion for a period that continues to fascinate him, but also to the determination of a number of important painters to reassert their values of humanity and poetry in the face of militarism, nationalism and totalitarianism.

Having become fascinated with figurative painting of the 1930s, Iannaccone set about building a collection that has brought together works by some of the most significant artists belonging to such influential schools and tendencies as the Scuola di Via Cavour (Mario Mafai and Antonietta Raphaël), the Sei di Torino (Gigi Chessa, Nicola Galante, Carlo Levi and Francesco Menzio) and Corrente (Arnaldo Badodi, Renato Birolli, Bruno Cassinari, Giuseppe Migneco, Ennio Morlotti, Aligi Sassu, Ernesto Treccani, Italo Valenti and Emilio Vedova). Other painters represented in the collection include major pieces by Filippo de Pisis, Fausto Pirandello and Ottone Rosai, and a rare figurative sculpture by Lucio Fontana. The exhibition will provide an authoritative overview of a key moment in the evolution of modern Italian art.

The Estorick Collection of Modern Italian Art is internationally renowned for its core of Futurist works. It comprises some 120 paintings, drawings, watercolours, prints and sculptures by many of the most prominent Italian artists of the modernist era. There are six galleries, two of which are used for temporary exhibitions.

A New Figurative Art 1920-1945: Works from the Giuseppe Iannaccone Collection will run from 26th September – 23rd December, 2018.

