Ten things to do on your Tuscany escape

With rolling landscapes, famous art and popular cuisine, Tuscany is a perfect location for a holiday. We have compiled a list of the top things you can experience, so no matter where you choose to book your luxury or traditional villas in Tuscany, you know you’ll be close to something spectacular.

Leaning Tower of Pisa

An Italian icon, you can’t visit Tuscany without admiring the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Work started in 1173 but it wasn’t completed until the 14th century. Although there are many theories why the tower leans, the more honest answer is because of poor planning and shallow foundations, but nevertheless, it’s still a masterpiece.

Saturnia Thermal Springs

Cascading down a rocky slope, visit the wondrous Saturnia Hot Springs. Located near Siena, this picturesque setting is said to be created when the God Saturn sent a lightning bolt to earth. Relax in the warm water, bathe by the waterfall and soak up its mineral properties.

Vineyards wine tasting

Tuscany is well known for its fragrant olive groves and wine exports, so it would be rude not to sample its very best on a tour. Learn how they grow and produce wine and try the different varieties of grapes. Set in picturesque settings, Tuscany’s vineyards are the perfect location for sampling wine, eating cheese and enjoying the view.

Florentine Duomo

The stunning Duomo Cathedral is awe-inspiring. Built in a Renaissance architectural style, its interior is as magnificent as the exterior. This Florence cathedral took over 140 years to complete from when work first starting in 1293. With its large domed roof, that’s delicately painted on the inside, you won’t want to miss this Tuscan highlight.

Cooking class

Fine cheeses, cured meats, olive oil, rich pasta sauces and bean soups; Tuscan cuisine is truly delicious. When you’re touring the area, one of the best things you can do is to experience local life. Take a class to learn how to cook like the locals. From olive oil tasting to baking a traditional Castagnaccio cake; you can learn new skills to take home with you.

Leonardo da Vinci Museum

Arguably one of the most famous artists to come out of Italy, visit the Leonardo da Vinci Museum to marvel over his life’s work. Proficient in the Renaissance era as a painter, scholar, inventor and designer, this museum in Florence showcases the best of the best. A must see if you’re an art lover.

Uffizi Gallery

One of the most notable museums in the world, explore the Uffizi Gallery in Florence to view masterpieces curated by world-famous artists. Hosting a fantastic collection between the 12th century and 17th century, you can admire art from artists including Michelangelo, Leonardo da Vinci and Rafaello. It’s recommended to book in advance to avoid long queues on arrival.

Alpi Apuane

In northern Tuscany, follow the walking trails through the rugged Apuan Alps mountain range. At 1947 metres, the highest peak is Mount Pisanino. Take a guided tour to explore its rocky valley landscape and to unearth the underground caves. There are about 1,300 of them.

Castello di Vincigliata

Just a short drive from Florence near Fiesole is the stunning Castello di Vincigliata. Located at the peak of a hill, surrounded by a lush green forest, you can explore this charming building. Elements of the castle date back to 1031 but it predominantly adopts an elegant medieval style. Often used as a wedding venue, the castle offers a romantic atmosphere.

Boboli Gardens

The Boboli Gardens, behind the Pitti Palace, are in Florence and offer a peaceful retreat to spend an afternoon. Pay a visit, not only because of its beautiful well-kept gardens but for the 19th-century sculptures. The UNESCO heritage site is huge with around 45,000 square kilometres of elegant gardens, fountains and statues that are similar to those found in Versailles. First opened to the public in 1766, they’re a real treat to explore.