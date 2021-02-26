Staycations with Away Resorts

With seven fabulous UK locations, from countryside to coast, we have something for everyone. Explore the New Forest at Sandy Balls, enjoy lakeland paradise at Tattershall Lakes or hit the golf course at Boston West. Sample the local cuisine at Mersea Island, soak up the sun beachside at Whitecliff Bay on the Isle of Wight, discover our new-look Hayling Island gem, Mill Rythe, or enjoy a bucket-and-spade family holiday at Barmouth Bay in Wales.

Our accommodation has been brilliantly designed to create the perfect space. From classic caravans to luxury lodges, you are not going to believe how fabulous your holiday accommodation with Away Resorts is, with some exclusive to us, you won’t find them anywhere else!

Our parks offer the perfect opportunity for a feel-good getaway to re-charge your batteries and listen to the sound of pure relaxation. Imagine coming back from a day exploring and soaking into the bubbles… go on and treat yourself… book the hot tub! From breath-taking views to spending precious time with family and friends, there’s no better way to relax and reflect.

We do things differently at Away Resorts, with our any day arrival policy, we follow your plan rather than you following ours. All in all, we think – and our guests tell us – that it’s the perfect getaway! And with 13 years’ experience, we really know how to holiday!

Thinking of getting the whole family together?

We’ve all missed spending time with our loved ones recently, so why not treat the whole family to a getaway?

Our parks are jam-packed with fantastic facilities, from on-site restaurants and bars to indoor and outdoor swimming pools, gyms, crazy golf and even outdoor cinemas. We have activity programmes for all ages; from arts and crafts for the tots, something for the adrenalin junkie teens, options for the whole family or something just for the grown ups.

And as for entertainment – well, there’s something for everyone; original PLAY Live shows, performances from our resident band, Jetset and visiting acts, Bingo, quizzes and even full stage productions. Plus, our infamous annual events are worth keeping an eye out for.

We’ve for something to keep every member of the family grinning from ear to ear.

Bring the dog!

We love to make our guests happy – and one thing we now know that makes them very happy is being able to bring their four-legged friends with them when they holiday – because they’re family too, right? All accommodation grades are now fully dog friendly, so if you want to stay in one our Exclusive units with your pooch, then you absolutely can!

COVID-19 safe

We are a COVID-19 compliant business and are following all advice set out from the government. To ensure our teams and our holidaymakers are all safe, additional training has been undertaken and all guidelines that apply usually, apply on our holiday parks.

Plus should COVID-19 impact any stay in 2021, we promise to change your dates free of charge or refund your money, totally risk-free! So, book the hot tub, dream of dipping your toes in the sea, and get excited! We can’t wait to welcome you.

Join the staycation nation in 2021 and book your break today! Visit awayresorts.co.uk or call our Holiday Heroes on 0330 053 7000.