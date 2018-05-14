Paula’s Wines of the Week starting 14th May 2018

It’s Harry and Meghan’s wedding this Saturday and after a busy couple of weeks organising things, the happy royal couple surely deserve a quiet night in alone on the 19th.

But wedding celebrations need attention to detail if they’re going to be successful. So a suitable meal must be ordered (perhaps Buck House kitchens could recreate The Queen’s original 1947 Wedding Breakfast of Dover Sole starter, then partridge and Salade Royale?) and matching wines found.

But the prince and his future consort need to decide just one type, the sparkling wine. Orders must be given to the Yeoman of the Royal Cellars that a sparkling wine should be used to toast the newlyweds.

May I suggest that if The Royal Household were to support local businesses and shop locally the future Mr and Mrs Windsor-Markle could not only save themselves a packet but get the best tasting and value sparkling wine north of the Thames. The creamy hazelnut and sherbet tasting Marquis Belrive champagne available at their local Spar shop on Haymarket for £17.50 makes this a royal and commoner essential. If necessary Harry could nip out the back of Buckingham Palace and be back within ten minutes.

Unfortunately the royal household is not going to let Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate their wedding meal without a lot of fuss, tureens and needless fish knives. This is all going to create quite a bit of washing up, the thought of which can dampen any romantic evening. How about sending Harry out with a picture of grandma to get a takeaway? Get in the perfect takeaway meal wine partner of a 1.5-litre pouch of Shorn the Sheep Californian Merlot (£11 for 2-bottles worth, equivalent to £5.50 a bottle and new in at Tesco) and the push button dispensing plastic tap will eliminate the need for a wine waiter too – the perfect quiet night in.

Wedding Sparkling Wines

Try these to celebrate any occasion, including nuptials.

Nicolas Feuillatte Non-Vintage Brut Champagne

£19 Tesco

Apples and pears – a simple fizz.

Pol Roger Reserve Non-Vintage Champagne

£33.50 Waitrose Cellar (down from £45)

Winston Churchill’s favourite house champagne tastes soft and floral. Elegant.

Pol Roger 2006 Vintage Champagne

£60 Berry Bros & Rudd

Rich enough to match many meals but with a citrus edge to take off that sickly feeling. Match to roast partridge or quail.

Gosset Celebris 1998 Brut Champagne

£119.95 The Finest Bubble (same day 2hr delivery in London)

Strawberry aroma and taste with a light lemon and nutty finish. The gentle bubbles soon disappear.

