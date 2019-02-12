Sparkling wines for Valentine’s Day

Paula Goddard’s Wines of the Week starting 11th February 2019

Schmoozing with booze this Valentine’s Day is a sure-fire way of turning your loved one’s knees to jelly. Start by whipping out a bottle of vintage Dom Perignon chilled to 38 degrees Fahrenheit from the fridge, open it (without taking your eye out with the flying cork) before pouring it into elegant champagne flutes.

Unfortunately Dom Perignon is pretty expensive (Majestic’s price for a 2006 bottling is £160, although you do get a gift box), so a better choice is a much younger champagne or a champagne blend made from several years production. These are labelled Non-Vintage or NV and are half the price of a vintage champagne made from one particular year’s crop, with supermarket own-label bottles starting at around £15.

But if you’re looking for an under-a-tenner romantic sparkler then your best bet is a bottle of Australian fizz. It’ll taste a whole lot fruitier (more pear and tinned peach flavours rather than champagne’s lemon and biscuit) but it may not make your loved one swoon if they’re expecting the more traditional French stuff. Don’t worry, just pop a whole vanilla pod into the opened bottle. Not only will this make the wine taste more creamy but the scent from the pod will increase levels of lust, so I’m told.

Wine is one way of winning over the heart of a British man or woman, but there is a simpler and even cheaper way. Serve a cup of British Rail tea. It worked for Trevor Howard and Celia Johnson. Only Briefly though, in 1945.

PG Wine Reviews

Babycham Sparkling Perry (75cl)

£3 Asda

Made with pears rather than grapes Babycham isn’t a wine, but if you covered up the label many people would say it was. Light, fruity and sweet with a slight fizz, this makes a very acceptable low alcohol alternative at just 5.5%.

Aldi Organic Prosecco

£7.99 Aldi

Flavours of apple and honey with lots of light bubbles. Good with food.

Woolundry Road Australian NV Brut Cuvee

£11.99 Virgin Wines

Flavours of apple and peach cobbler with a toasty top. Slurpable.

Waitrose Blanc de Noirs Champagne NV

£22.99 Waitrose

Blanc de Noir literally means ‘white of black’ and is a white coloured champagne made from the dark-skinned Pinot Noir grape. Expect creamy apple, lemon and sesame seed flavours – this will go well with food so a good romantic meal matcher.

Chandon Brut Méthode Tradionelle, Argentina

£16.99 Waitrose

Match the nuts and apple flavours to smoked salmon.

Champagne Gremillet Brut NV

£23.99 Virgin Wines

A lemon and appley champagne.

