National Emergencies Trust launches appeal to help civic society support those affected by the coronavirus outbreak

The National Emergencies Trust has recently launched an appeal to raise funds to help local charities support those individuals suffering hardship as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The appeal has been launched with the support of media, business and governmental organisations, and in partnership with the British Red Cross who will be managing donations. The Trust will then award grants to ensure the funds reach those who need it most across the UK. The Duke of Cambridge, who attended the launch of NET in November 2019, has recorded a message in support of the appeal.

Donations can be made at: www.nationalemergenciestrust.org.uk.

Or through the following on-line giving platforms: Just Giving, Go Fund Me, Virgin Money Giving, Launch Good , Muslim Giving, Give Brite, The Big Give.

The National Emergencies Trust will distribute money raised through a number of charitable organisations, for example, local Community Foundations, to ensure it reaches those who need it most.

Those partners will work within parameters agreed with NET to help identify the greatest need and distribute funds with both care and speed wherever possible.

This partnership network has been created by the NET since it was set up last year, in response to recommendations by the Charity Commission following a series of UK emergencies in 2017. The public can be confident that funds will only be granted to trusted organisations who know best the needs of their local communities.

Individuals and charities should not apply directly to the NET for funds. Local charities should contact their local Community Foundation to apply for funding.

The Chairman of the National Emergencies Trust, Lord Dannatt, said: ‘The outbreak of coronavirus is clearly both a global and national emergency. Many people are suffering, not just from ill health but also from the economic impact as well as the effects of social distancing and isolation.

‘While there is much that Government can and is doing, there is also a strong desire of the public to help others and there are local grassroots organisations that can provide vital support to people who need it. We will channel the money raised to those organisations so people who need it can get support as quickly as possible but also who will need these vital funds to continue to be there for the long haul.

‘These are tough and uncertain times and we’re only asking those who can really afford to give to our appeal to do so. We will do our very best to channel the money raised to organisations where people who need it can get support as quickly as possible.’

The Duke of Cambridge said: ‘Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the UK have a unique ability to pull together. The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature.

‘The public’s desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channelled in the best possible way – which is why the establishment of National Emergencies Trust was so important.

‘I said at its launch last year that I dreaded the day when it would be needed. Sadly, with the outbreak of Covid-19, that day has come faster than any of us would have hoped.

‘But now, more than ever, I am grateful that The National Emergencies Trust exists. It will ensure that support reaches those across the UK who need it most, as quickly and efficiently as possible. And it will help to ensure that all our efforts to overcome this challenge are channelled in the best possible way.’

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: ‘We are living in deeply uncertain times, and I know that people across the nation are keen to help in any way that they can.

‘As a Government we are working closely with the charity sector, which is already playing a crucial role in the nation’s response.

‘The National Emergencies Trust will help to channel the amazing outpouring of generosity we are seeing from the British public and businesses, and ensure help reaches those most in need.’

In time, the Trust will report back on how the money raised was spent, and work collaboratively with others in the sector to build on the insights and lessons learned and increase the UK’s capacity to prepare for, respond and recover from disasters in the UK.