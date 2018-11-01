Oh What A Night!

Mature Times reviews Jersey Boys at Bristol Hippodrome

Jersey Boys is the smash hit musical about four boys from the wrong side of the New York tracks who went on to become one of the most successful bands in pop history.

The show has made its much-anticipated return to The Bristol Hippodrome and MT was lucky enough to catch the performance on the 31st October.

The show tells the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and their amazing rise to stardom. These four boys from New Jersey became one of the worlds most popular bands, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and sold 175 million records worldwide, all before they turned 30.

The story starts with the coming together of the band, originally called The Lovers, and had their own unique style right from the start. Their songs have stood the test of time and remain just as popular today; a testament to their skill in writing music. The initial stage set is the industrial scenes of New York, which later transforms into the glitzy showbiz stage that the boys became more synonymous with.

We learn of the boys ups and downs but when Frankie decides to go it alone, the band goes their separate ways. The antics of the boys provide some great humour and some lovely comedy moments. The show is packed full of their hits such as Sherry, Walk Like A Man, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Can’t Take My Eyes off You, to name but a few.

The four boys are central to the performance; Michael Watson, Peter Nash, Declan Egan and Lewis Griffiths play the boys to perfection giving faultless, pitch perfect performances. Singing like Frankie Valli is no mean achievement and demands a special vocal range. His unique voice is not one that many people could emulate but Michael Watson does it with great assurance and confidence. Full credit must also be given to all cast members who gave impeccable performances.

We came away knowing a little bit more about Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons and with the music of the Jersey Boys whizzing round our heads. It certainly was a foot-tapping night to remember. Don’t miss it!

Jersey Boys will be appearing at the Bristol Hippodrome until 17th Nov 2018. For tickets and more information please go to: http://www.jerseyboysuktour.com/tour-dates/tour-tickets/

Tour Dates

Bristol Hippodrome

30 Oct 2018 – 17 Nov 2018

Leeds Grand Theatre

20 Nov 2018 – 1 Dec 2018

Oxford New Theatre

18 Dec 2018 – 6 Jan 2019

Wales Millennium Centre

16 Jan 2019 – 26 Jan 2019

Manchester Palace

29 Jan 2019 – 16 Feb 2019

Edinburgh Playhouse

19 Feb 2019 – 2 Mar 2019

Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre

6 Mar 2019 – 16 Mar 2019

Southampton Mayflower

19 Mar 2019 – 30 Mar 2019