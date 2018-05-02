An Awful Auntie comes to the stage

Mature Times reviews Awful Auntie at the Bristol Hippodrome

Following on from the successful stage adaptation of David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny, Horrible Histories’ writer Neal Foster has turned Awful Auntie – the biggest selling children’s book of 2014 – into a madcap stage adventure. Mature Times caught up with this touring production at the Bristol Hippodrome.

Telling the story of 12-year-old Stella Saxby (Georgina Leonidas), Awful Auntie is an amazing tale of frights, fights and friendship, featuring a very large owl, a very small ghost and one truly very awful Auntie!

When Stella sets off to visit London with her parents, Lord and Lady Saxby, she has no idea that her life is about to change forever. Three months later, Stella wakes from a coma to find that her Aunt Alberta (Timothy Speyer) is the only one who can tell her what’s happened. Casually, during a game of tiddlywinks, Aunt Alberta drops the bombshell; Stella’s parents are dead – killed in what turns out to be a not-so-accidental car crash.

Stella soon realises that her Aunt definitely does not have her best interests at heart and that she is cunning, scheming and conniving; a real nasty piece of work who will stop at nothing to con Stella out of her inheritance. Stella needs all her wits about her as she battles her Awful Auntie, with the assistance of Soot the ghost (Ashley Cousins) and Wagner the owl (Roberta Bellekom).

There are moments of cracking humour, old-fashioned slapstick, scary tension and thrilling action. All the cast were great but worthy of special mention was the bumbling butler, Gibbon (Richard James). He was just hilarious, wandering about with seemingly no clue as to what was going on around him!

The Birmingham Stage Company production follows on from their critically acclaimed production of Gangsta Granny and will not disappoint fans of Walliams’ work. This is a rollicking good yarn, staying true to the book. The story gallops along accompanied by the laughter and shrieks of a very appreciative audience – not all of them children! Having said that, this is predominantly a show for the kids, and so perhaps one to take the younger family members to see.

2018 Tour Dates:

Bristol Hippodrome

02 May 18 to 06 May 18

New Theatre, Cardiff

09 May 18 to 13 May 18

Hull New Theatre

17 May 18 to 20 May 18

The Churchill Theatre, Bromley

24 May 18 to 27 May 18

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

30 May 18 to 03 Jun 18

Theatre Royal Brighton

06 June 18 – 09 June 18

Sheffield Lyceum

12 Jun 18 to 16 Jun 18

Opera House Manchester

20 Jun 18 to 23 Jun 18

Sunderland Empire

21 Jun 18 to 01 July 18

De Montfort Hall, Leicester

05 Jul 18 to 08 Jul 18

The Hexagon, Reading

11 Jul 18 to 15 Jul 18

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

18 Jul 18 to 22 Jul 18

Bournemouth Pavilion

25 Jul 18 to 28 Jul 18

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

31 Jul 18 to 04 Aug 18

Cliff’s Pavilion, Southend

08 Aug 18 to 11 Aug 18

Grand Opera House, Belfast

15 Aug 18 to 18 Aug 18

Lyceum Theatre, Crewe

22 Aug 18 to 26 Aug 18

Liverpool Empire

29 Aug 18 to 2 Sep 18

Kings Theatre Southsea

12 Sep 18 to 16 Sep 18

Ipswich Regent Theatre

19 Sep 18 to 23 Sep 18

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

26 Sep 18 to 30 Sep 18

The Playhouse, Weston-super-Mare

03 Oct 18 to 06 Oct 18

Venue Cymru, Llandudno

10 Oct 18 to 13 Oct 18

G Live, Guildford

17 Oct 18 to 20 Oct 18

Buxton Opera House

01 Nov 18 to 04 Nov 18

Theatre Royal, Norwich

08 Nov 18 to 10 Nov 18

Wyvern Theatre, Swindon

21 Nov 18 to 24 Nov 18

New Alexadra Theatre, Birmingham

27 Nov 18 to Sun 01 Dec 18

Theatre Royal Plymouth

04 Dec 18 to 08 Dec 18