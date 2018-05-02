An Awful Auntie comes to the stage

Mature Times reviews Awful Auntie at the Bristol Hippodrome
Following on from the successful stage adaptation of David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny, Horrible Histories’ writer Neal Foster has turned Awful Auntie – the biggest selling children’s book of 2014 – into a madcap stage adventure. Mature Times caught up with this touring production at the Bristol Hippodrome.
Telling the story of 12-year-old Stella Saxby (Georgina Leonidas), Awful Auntie is an amazing tale of frights, fights and friendship, featuring a very large owl, a very small ghost and one truly very awful Auntie!
When Stella sets off to visit London with her parents, Lord and Lady Saxby, she has no idea that her life is about to change forever. Three months later, Stella wakes from a coma to find that her Aunt Alberta (Timothy Speyer) is the only one who can tell her what’s happened. Casually, during a game of tiddlywinks, Aunt Alberta drops the bombshell; Stella’s parents are dead – killed in what turns out to be a not-so-accidental car crash.
Stella soon realises that her Aunt definitely does not have her best interests at heart and that she is cunning, scheming and conniving; a real nasty piece of work who will stop at nothing to con Stella out of her inheritance. Stella needs all her wits about her as she battles her Awful Auntie, with the assistance of Soot the ghost (Ashley Cousins) and Wagner the owl (Roberta Bellekom).
There are moments of cracking humour, old-fashioned slapstick, scary tension and thrilling action. All the cast were great but worthy of special mention was the bumbling butler, Gibbon (Richard James). He was just hilarious, wandering about with seemingly no clue as to what was going on around him!
The Birmingham Stage Company production follows on from their critically acclaimed production of Gangsta Granny and will not disappoint fans of Walliams’ work. This is a rollicking good yarn, staying true to the book. The story gallops along accompanied by the laughter and shrieks of a very appreciative audience – not all of them children! Having said that, this is predominantly a show for the kids, and so perhaps one to take the younger family members to see.
