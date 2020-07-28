Mallorca: All You Need to Know About The Balearic Island

Mallorca, or as Brits call it, Majorca, is a part of the Balearic Islands just off the East coast of Spain. It’s the largest of the three islands, though Ibiza may be most known around the world.

Like Ibiza, Mallorca is a party haven. Palma, and more specifically Magaluf, is one of the first places you think of when deciding on a club 18 to 30s party holiday. However, there’s far more to it than that. This article will explore the different facets of Mallorca, and why it’s one of the most versatile islands in the world.

Location

Mallorca is situated in the Central South of Europe. It’s less than 3 hours from the UK and central Europe, making it a very affordable flight over. Many may think that being an island, it makes it less accessible to reach (i.e. needing connecting flights) – this is simply not true. Because of the popularity that Palma holds over the youth around Europe, there’s plenty of options to get there – endless flights, or even by boat.

You could potentially drive there if you were willing to go through mainland Spain and take a ferry over, but this isn’t recommended when the flights are already so affordable.

Booking a hotel in Mallorca offers great versatility too. There are many adults-only hotels, alongside many daily friendly ones. And of course, if you’re going to look for a youthful one with a vibrant atmosphere, then seek out the ones located near the clubs in Palma, and perhaps even the ones with a cheap all-inclusive deal — the fun starts with looking through the vast array of hotels and apartments.

Hiking and Scenery

There are lots of hiking opportunities in Mallorca thanks to its mountains and incredible landscapes. There are two mountain ranges on the island: Sierra de Llevant and Sierra de Tramuntana, with five summits over 1,000 feet high. The vintage Palma to Soller train passes these mountain ranges, so it’s easy to find. You can enjoy leisurely mountain walks that are suitable for all the family, or you can tackle some more challenging trails, such as the Lluc Monastery route which climbs to the summit of Pui d’en Galileu.

You don’t have to walk over mountain ranges, there are pine forests to walk through, as well as valleys of fruit trees.

Nightlife

There are lots of different places to enjoy an evening in Mallorca, such as the Cala Millor on the East coast. But, Palma is where the party is at, for the most part. Palma is on the map when it comes to the biggest DJs in the world coming to perform, and there is a large selection of clubs to choose from.

Some of the most mentionable nightclubs include La Demence, Brooklyn Club and Kaelum which are all situated in Santa Catalina. Here, you’ll find most clubs are open until 5 am. There’s also a cluster of clubs down by the marina, too.

Magaluf is essentially a dense strip of different nightclubs, and it’s close proximity and reputation has made it extremely popular with the youngsters. This is a very cheap place to party, with lots of themed party nights and reps offering free drinks to lure you into their club.

Wildlife and Bird Watching

There is a tonne of unique wildlife on Mallorca Island. In fact, there are over 300 endemic species unique to the place, most notably their lizards and hedgehog. Bird watchers, in particular, like visiting Mallorca, as they can find some rare and incredible species of bird. Some of the incredible birds you can find there are: Black vulture, Moustached Warbler, Eleonora’s Falcon, and Balearic Shearwater.

Beaches and Beach Clubs

Having a great nightlife also lends itself to having decadent daytime lounging options, too. Mallorca has various wonderful beaches, such as Cala Formentor Beach in Northern Mallorca, Es Calo des Moro Beach in Southern Mallorca and many in between. Es Calo des Moro Beach may be the most stunning, being utterly secluded and without amenities. The beach itself is tiny, but very private, with what feels like a private piece of sea. You can get there from Palma on the 501 bus for around 18 EUR, or take a T3 train (but you’ll have to get a taxi the rest of the way).

Cala Mesquida Beach in Northeastern Mallorca on the other hand is a large 300m stretch of beach with much more ocean space. The water is often an extraordinary turquoise colour, and you can walk out very far without it getting too deep.

These are some great options for those looking for a peaceful experience with beautiful scary. Like we said though, Mallorca has it all… You only have to venture to Muro beach to find Can Gavella, a beach bar where you can drink and eat their authentic paella at reasonable prices. Under straw parasols, you can find yourself spending hours there with refreshments, socialising with happy tourists and locals.

As we can see, Mallorca has more to offer than a strip of youthful clubs playing questionable music. From the Vultures on the mountain tops to the serene, picturesque beaches, Mallorca has it all.