Take a ‘prestige’ better kind of holiday and feel really special

The over-50’s want that better kind of holiday. They don’t need kids screaming in the middle of the night and want a nice restful holiday with all the fizzes and bangs. There then, comes in adults only hotels where Iberostar have thought of everything over 50.

The ‘star prestige’ service allows holidaymakers to enjoy the best locations, with a service dedicated to their every need. This means in your room you’ll be treated to a 40-inch TV screen (as a minimum), a Nespresso machine (with four capsules a day) – like – proper coffee in the morning! You’ll also get a welcome minibar at no additional cost, two types of pillows, bathrobe and slippers and a complete set of amenities. Services involve welcome gifts and delivery and collection of your baggage to and from your room and a turndown service with chocolates. You will feel very spoiled.

If you order between 7:30 am and 10:30 am (or even the preceding day) you’ll get a brunch delivered to your room. Also, on hand to really have some wind down and relaxation, is the massage service. Available at the Iberostar Bahía de Palma and Iberostar Suites Hotel Jardín del Sol, you can enjoy a Hindi-style massage with all the trimmings; hot oils and natural spices. The spa opens for extended hours on Saturday and Sunday evenings, too.

The adults only hotels also offer lots of in-house entertainment. You can choose from cocktails and wine tastings, brunches and romantic dinners. You can have a meal in the ‘sensual corner’ away from the hustle-bustle or enjoy a ‘Dinner in Love’ meal for you and your loved one. Foodies will enjoy the fine-dining experience of either oriental fusion or tapas, for example.

There’s also the opportunity to meet and make friends. The hotels can pair you up with another couple in the ‘Dinner 4 Friends’ scheme, where you can chat the night away and feel like old school mates.

The ‘Adult Experiences’ activities will have you enjoy yourself immensely, from cocktail making to the chillout area where you can enjoy chillout music every Friday and wellness relaxation room where you can go into a deep sleep and with a natural wake-up system – you’ll feel thoroughly refreshed and revived. These rooms are simply amazing. Just when you thought you didn’t need to sleep, you’ll find yourself drifting off to the relaxing light music and the darkened rooms with very little light and a lovely snug duvet. It’s surreal and wonderful to be able to indulge like this in the middle of the day.

So when you wake up from your relaxation experience, you can head off and try some superb sports for couples – scuba diving, horseback riding, tennis and hiking – amongst others. At the two hotels in Majorca available in the adults only hotels range, the Suites Hotel Jardín del Sol and the Bahía de Palma, you can have your dreams come true! The Ask for the Moon programme entails just what it says on the tin. You ask for some unearthly request to make your holiday really special, and the hotels will endeavour their very best to ensure you get your wish on demand. There are certain themes to some requests such as shopping and wines – you get your own personal shopper to take on the world, hidden and cool art, learning to fly, taking part in theatre production, but of course, your own personal dream is possible too. Just reach out and tell the hotel what you’ve always wanted!

So where are these hidden gems of adults only hotels? Well you’ve heard of two in Majorca, but also you can try the Bella Vista Varadero, Matanzas, Cuba, the Cala Millor hotel in Mallorca, the Fuerteventura Palace in Jandia, Fuerteventura, the Grand Hotel Bávaro, Higuey, Dominican Republic, Grand Hotel El Mirador, Hotel Sábila and the Grand Hotel Salomé in Costa Adeje, Tenerife. Also hotels are located at the Grand Hotel Paraíso, Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, the Grand Hotel Portals Nous in Calvia, Mallorca, the Grand Hotel Rose Hall in Montego Bay, Jamaica, and the Santa Eulalia, Eulalia Del Rio, Ibiza. Prices range from just £44 per night to £229 dependent on your wallet and where you want to go and for how long.

Adults only hotels can be immense fun without the added stress of families when you probably have your own back home to deal with. The hotels in this range come from all over the world and your choices are good. There’s lots to do and see at each hotel and obviously the resorts have their own bonuses with stunning natural beauty zones, beaches and activities including watersports as well as places of interest and cultural and heritage sites. Don’t feel like you need to be confined to your hotel, but even if you do, it’s pretty sure you’ll have a truly spoiling holiday experience.