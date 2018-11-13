Giants of Science from the goliaths of irreverent fun!

Living Spit – Giants of Science

Living Spit are a small theatre company who are renowned for their madcap comedy theatre – complete with songs. They’ll take on almost any topic; from Henry the Eight to the Nativity, but possibly not as you know it!

Six years on from Howard Coggins and Stu Mcloughlin first joining forces, the dynamic duo are as on form as ever in this wonderfully irreverent take on the lives of the world’s greatest scientists. Prepare to see Einstein, Newton and Darwin et al as you’ve never seen them before.

The duo willingly admits that they know nothing, absolutely nothing, about science. But not letting this minor detail to get in the way, they decide to deliver a lecture on the subject. Enlisting the help of the smartest scientific brains of the ages, with predictably hilarious results, the lecture delivers more laughs than hard core scientific fact, much to the audience’s evident delight.

This is a side-splitting and raucous romp through the history of science that is thoroughly entertaining; a laugh out loud performance that does not disappoint those familiar with the madcap duo’s repertoire, and is guaranteed to transform Living Spit novices into diehard fans. There are belly laughs in abundance; who knew science could be so entertaining! For young and old alike, this is one not to miss.

You can catch the Giants of Science throuout November at the following venues:

3 November: Bristol Old Vic, King St, Bristol

www.bristololdvic.org.uk

6 November: The Bay Theatre, Weymouth College, Weymouth

www.weymouth.ac.uk/commercial-outlets/the-bay-theatre

9 November: Appledore Village Hall, Appledore, Ashford, Kent

07795 220909

www.applause.org.uk

16 November: Ubley Village Hall, Ubley, Somerset

23 November: Sticklepath Village Hall, Sticklepath, Devon,

www.villagesinaction.co.uk

24 November: Townshend Village Hall, Townshend, Hayle, Cornwall

www.carntocove.co.uk

For more information on Living Spit please visit: www.livingspit.co.uk