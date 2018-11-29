Travelling and living in Aberdeen. What you need to know

Aberdeen is located in the Northeast area of Scotland and it is a coastal city. It is serviced by the Aberdeen Airport which is a 30-minute drive away from the city.

If you are moving to Aberdeen, there are a number of things you should know. These are:

Transport system

The traffic jams in this city can be crazy. It would be much better for you to walk rather than drive through the city. Walking is faster than using motorised mode of transport. The cost of hiring a taxi is very high in Aberdeen, so you would rather use other means of transport such as the bus. The buses are not always reliable. The drivers do not give back the change. So as not to lose your money, carry with you the exact fare to pay to the driver. Also, the buses are not always on time, they can be almost 20-30 minutes late. Generally, the cost of transport is relatively high in Aberdeen.

Housing costs

The accommodation costs in Aberdeen are among the highest in Scotland. This is due to high demand of property. Most people in Aberdeen own homes. There are flats and apartments that are commonly used by students. You can one bedroom, two bedroom, and 3 bed flats to rent in Aberdeen city. Some are fully serviced while others are unfurnished. The furnished flats will save you the hassle of buying and looking for houseware. You can share the two or three bedrooms flat to reduce the costs. The prices of the flats can vary depending on the services offered and the location.

The food costs

Generally, the cost of food in Aberdeen is reasonable and of high quality. The food is available in almost all stores around the city. There are so many eateries that offer delicious food. From vegan to seafood. You will have a wide selection of food. There are nice restaurants around the city where you can have a drinks and good meals.

Things to do in Aberdeen

There are plenty of activities that you can do at the city. Most places you can visit are within the city. You can walk, take a bus or a taxi. Among the places to visit are:

Aberdeen Maritime Museum – Aberdeen has rich history about fishing and shipbuilding. This fishing harbor dates back in the 12th century. This has now been replaced by the off-shore oil industries and shipping.

– Aberdeen has rich history about fishing and shipbuilding. This fishing harbor dates back in the 12th century. This has now been replaced by the off-shore oil industries and shipping. Provost Skene’s House – This house is near the Aberdeen Maritime Museum. It has a collection of different houses that show how people of Aberdeen lived in the 17th, 18th and the 19th centuries. There is a part of the house that dates back in the 1545.

– This house is near the Aberdeen Maritime Museum. It has a collection of different houses that show how people of Aberdeen lived in the 17th, 18th and the 19th centuries. There is a part of the house that dates back in the 1545. The Tolbooth Museum – This museum showcases the local history of Aberdeen in relation to crime and punishment. The museum was a former jail in the 17th century.

– This museum showcases the local history of Aberdeen in relation to crime and punishment. The museum was a former jail in the 17th century. The Beach – Aberdeen boasts of a long stretch of a sandy beach, unlike other UK beaches. This is an ideal place to go on a warm sunny day.

You can never run out of things to do in Aberdeen. Although not very warm Aberdeen is an interesting city to live in.