How to Pass the Time on a Long-Distance Road Trip to Watch The Bhoys

For the diehard Celtic fans, we understand that you’ll never want to miss a game. If you live in Glasgow or its surrounding areas, there isn’t much of a problem getting to and from Celtic Park to watch your beloved team. However, while a huge bulk of their fanbase resides in the city, there are many more across Scotland and beyond who call themselves a Tim (a self-referential term used by Celtic supporters).

If you’re not near Glasgow but want to keep up watching Celtic, a road trip to the city may be on the cards. Whether you’re situated somewhere else in Scotland or coming up from England, if you’ve got a long-distance journey on your hands, here are some ways to pass the time and keep yourself entertained before you arrive for the match.

Create a Playlist

When travelling long-distance, one of the best ways to make the time go quicker is by listening to music. As long as you’re not behind the wheel, you can stick your headphones on, close your eyes, and before you know it, you’ll be in Glasgow! For those who are driving, you can create a playlist before you get in your car. Just make sure you do this in advance and NOT while on the motorway!

If you’re heading to Celtic Park with friends, make sure everyone has a say in what goes on the playlist. You’ll want to get excited about the match, so putting on some pumping music is sure to get you and your pals in the mood. There are even health benefits you can gain from listening to music. These include elevating your mood, reducing stress, and even managing pain.

Listen to a Podcast

For those who want a more relaxing journey to Celtic Park, you may prefer to put on a podcast instead. If music isn’t your thing or you need a change of scenery, listening to a podcast can be a brilliant way to occupy yourself during your trip. One of the great things about podcasts is they span every genre you could possibly think of. From the interview and conversational ones to nonfiction narration, you’re sure to find one that will keep you entertained.

Podcasts can stimulate your brain too. As you make your way to Glasgow, you may learn something new from your podcast. Whether you’re in the driver’s seat or a passenger, just put in your headphones and prepare to be transported to another world.

Play Games

If you’re travelling from far away, it’s important you factor in rest stops along your journey. When you have a chance to stretch your legs and take 5 minutes, you may want to have some fun alongside your break. With that in mind, make sure you bring along your smartphone, have it fully charged up and you can play exciting games from the app store.

Alternatively, you can head on the world wide web and play casino titles.

Watch a Film

The great thing about smartphones and tablets is you can watch a film just about anywhere. This means if you’re in the car on your way to Celtic Park, why not put one on to pass the time? So long as you’re not in charge of driving, you can stick on a film that is sure to make the time speed past.

If you’ve got a Netflix account, the great news is you can log into your account on your device and sift through a wide variety of films, documentaries and more. To keep everyone happy in the car, it’s wise to invest in noise-cancelling headphones. Not only will they block out sound from others, but no one will hear your film!

Have a Snack

It’s vital that you keep your mind and body fuelled during your long-distance trip. When you take your seat at Celtic Park and cheer on The Bhoys, you’ll need to be full of energy to get the ultimate experience. Therefore, having some snacks during your trip is essential. You can pack plenty of healthy snacks like carrots and hummus or trail mix that are full of vitamins and nutrients.

While your eyes may be drawn to stopping off at McDonald’s, it’s wise to stick with healthy snacks that are packed with protein. These will keep you feeling fuller for longer and ensure you’re in the right mood and mindset for the game ahead. In addition to snacks, make sure to drink plenty of water to keep hydrated during your trip.

Take a Power Nap

Travelling long-distance can take it out of you, both mentally and physically. If you’re not in Glasgow or Scotland and coming from further afield, spending countless hours on the road can cause fatigue and exhaustion. This means once you rock up to Glasgow and head to the match, sleep may be the only thing on your mind, rather than cheering on your favourite team.

If you can, it’s advised to take a power nap during your journey. Even 30 minutes can make a huge difference and help you wake up feeling refreshed. If you’re travelling with others, why not take turns driving? That way, you can have a well-deserved break, get some shuteye, and ensure you all head to the game feeling full of energy and enthusiasm.

If there’s a big journey in between leaving your front door and arriving at Celtic Park, it’s important you get yourself prepared for the trip. You want to arrive at the game in good spirits and full of excitement. For that to happen, keeping yourself entertained throughout your journey will only build on the adrenaline and excitement that you’re sure to have once it’s time for kick-off.