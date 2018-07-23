A letter from W. Wesley – Neighbourhood Watch

There are small signs affixed to lamp columns in the street where I live stating ‘This is a neighbourhood Watch area’ I have never been contacted by anyone regarding Neighbourhood Watch during the many years that I have lived here.

Anyone that I ask about it seems to say something along the lines of “You watch out for one another”.

Surely this is what most people would do anyway; regardless of where they live? So what does Neighbourhood Watch actually mean?

If it were not for the aforementioned signs I would have no idea that I live in a Neighbourhood Watch area. (Or might it be a good selling point when I come to sell my house?)

Mr W. Wesley, Ely