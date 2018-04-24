A letter from Stephen Broome – Depression

I picked up your newspaper at a bowls club and the front cover headline certainly caught my attention.

Depression is something I suffer from but I consider myself fortunate that my life is so much better than other people in this world. It is an illness that is very difficult to talk about because it is inside your head and not a visible health issue, but I do talk about it as best I possibly can.

One way of dealing with depression is to join a social club and there are plenty of those listed on the internet. My advice to people who suffer from depression is to try to compare your life to other people who are less well than you.

Stephen Broome, Tunbridge Wells