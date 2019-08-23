A letter from Mrs R. Greene – TV Licences

I am aged 81 and have been a widow for some 16 years. I live alone.

It is I and other women especially on our own who will struggle to pay this extra cost. The TV is our window on the world as most of us don’t travel very far, not having a car. We rely on the free bus pass to get out and about, otherwise we would be lonely.

I have a small pension from my late husbands’ employers, therefore I am just above the limit for pension credit and I know other women in the same position.

Maybe we are fighting a losing battle!

Mrs R. Greene, Glastonbury